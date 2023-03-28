Ex-teammate says shooter sent messages before Nashville school rampage

Averianna Patton was messaged by Audrey Hale prior to yesterday's school shooting in Nashville. (CNN)

In messages shared with CNN affiliate WTVF, a former middle school basketball teammate of Audrey Hale provides chilling new details regarding an exchange she had on social media with the shooter prior to yesterday's school shooting in Nashville.

Averianna Patton said she saw a message on her phone that Hale had sent to her on Instagram Monday morning that stated Hale was planning to die by suicide and that she would see it on the news. A screenshot of a message published by WTVF appeared to show that the message was sent at 9:57 a.m. local time.

"One day this will make more sense," Hale wrote. "I've left behind more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen," the message stated.

"I tried to comfort and encourage her and subsequently reached out to the Suicide Prevention Help Line after being instructed to by my father at 10:08 a.m.," Patton said.

Patton told WTVF that she she called the Nashville Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 10:13 a.m. to make them aware of the situation and was instructed to call Nashville's non-emergency number.

"I called Nashville's non-emergency line at 10:14 a.m. and was on hold for nearly seven minutes before speaking with someone who said that they would send an officer to my home. An officer did not come to my home until 3:29 p.m.," Patton said.

In a Tuesday morning interview on CNN, Patton said she's "still trying to process it all."

She said she "just couldn't believe it" when she found out Hale was the shooter.

Asked by CNN's Don Lemon why Hale messaged her specifically, Patton said she works in radio and is known in Nashville, but she's "asking God the same question."

"Keep praying for us ... I just want a solution, a better way, some better protocol to, you know, to avoid this in the future," Patton said.

"I just want to see if it's something that we can do as a community, as a city, to avoid this," she said.

Some background on timing: Don Aaron, spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said during a news conference that the first calls of an active shooting came in at around 10:15 a.m. local time.

When officers arrived, they went through the first level of the building, he said. They then heard gunshots coming from the second level of the building, according to Aaron. He said that's where police confronted and killed the shooter at 10:27 a.m. local time.