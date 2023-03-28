How to talk to your kids about Monday's school shooting, according to a counseling professional

Family members pray during a vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a shooting at Covenant School on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. (Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean/AP)

Sissy Goff, the director of child and adolescent counseling at Daystar Counseling Ministries, was at the reunification site in Nashville Monday, where she told CNN she faced parents wondering about how to talk to their kids about the deadly shooting at the Covenant School.

Three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed in the Monday rampage.

"First of all, as grownups, we really have to manage our own anxiety, because kids pick up on it," Goff told "CNN This Morning."

It's key that parents let their children lead the conversation, Goff said, allowing them to ask questions and providing age appropriate answers.

"Kids have this amazing innate ability that they ask for the information that they're ready for," Goff said, adding parents could use "really short factual statements."

"Say two to three sentences and let them ask the next question," she said. "And then answer that age appropriately — honestly — and let them ask again."

"Be the source," she added, "where you're the one telling them, not someone else."