How to talk to your kids about Monday's school shooting, according to a counseling professional
Sissy Goff, the director of child and adolescent counseling at Daystar Counseling Ministries, was at the reunification site in Nashville Monday, where she told CNN she faced parents wondering about how to talk to their kids about the deadly shooting at the Covenant School.
Three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed in the Monday rampage.
"First of all, as grownups, we really have to manage our own anxiety, because kids pick up on it," Goff told "CNN This Morning."
It's key that parents let their children lead the conversation, Goff said, allowing them to ask questions and providing age appropriate answers.
"Kids have this amazing innate ability that they ask for the information that they're ready for," Goff said, adding parents could use "really short factual statements."
"Say two to three sentences and let them ask the next question," she said. "And then answer that age appropriately — honestly — and let them ask again."
"Be the source," she added, "where you're the one telling them, not someone else."
1 hr 53 min ago
"This is our worst day, but it could have been worse," Nashville mayor says
Nashville Mayor John Cooper praised police for their response to the shooting Monday at the Covenant School, where a 28-year-old shooter, identified by police as a former student, killed three 9-year-old children and three adults.
"This is our worst day, but it could have been worse without this brave response," Cooper told CNN. "So we're very grateful for that."
Five officers initially responded after police received the first call about the shooting at 10:13 a.m. local time Monday, police spokesperson Don Aaron said previously. They confronted the shooter, and two officers opened fire, killing the shooter at 10:27 a.m.
Cooper expects police to release more information about the shooting Tuesday, he said, including the possible release of officers' body cam footage and details about the shooter's writings recovered by investigators.
"They found a lot of documents. This was clearly planned," the mayor said, adding later those documents indicate "numerous sites were investigated."
"So the effective response by first responders is all the more impressive," he said, though he acknowledged it may "take some time for people to really begin to understand what could be the motives here."
Asked what the public could learn, Cooper said:
"I think the public is going to go back to questioning why we have so few restrictions on guns, particularly assault-level type guns," he said, adding the deaths of children due to guns can't be tolerated. "Nashville joins now a long list of where there are school shootings, where our kids are targeted. And you've got to be careful about the mental health and access to guns issue in America."
No Metro Nashville Police officers or school resource officers were stationed at the school, he said, reiterating the Covenant School is private, and as a result it has its own precautions.
"And it seems to me that they really will probably be congratulated on how good they were," the mayor said.
2 hr 33 min ago
How the Nashville school shooting unfolded over about 14 minutes
From CNN's Nouran Salahieh
Monday's shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, unfolded over about 14 minutes, according to police, and spanned two floors of the private Christian elementary school.
Metropolitan Nashville Police released surveillance video showing the moment the shooter — who authorities said had three firearms — arrived at the school, shot through glass doors and climbed through to get inside. The video goes on to show the suspect walking through the hallways, pointing an assault style weapon.
Police got the first call about an active shooter inside Covenant school at 10:13 a.m. local time, police spokesperson Don Aaron said, and rushed to the scene. The first five responding officers heard gunfire coming from the second floor.
They went upstairs and confronted the shooter, who “had been firing through a window at arriving police cars,” police said in a news release. Two officers then opened fire, killing the shooter at 10:27 a.m. local time, Aaron said.
Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake commended the five officers for their quick response.
“I was hoping this day would never ever come here in the city. But we will never wait to make entry and to go in and to stop a threat especially when it deals with our children,” Drake said in a news conference Monday.
After the shooter was killed, the children were evacuated from the school and taken in buses to be reunited with their families. Video showed the children holding hands and walking in a line out of the school, where community members were embracing.
One city councilperson praised the school for making sure students and staff were trained for an active shooter scenario:
“This school prepared for this with active shooter training for a reason," Nashville Metropolitan Councilman Russ Pulley told CNN Monday. "We don’t like to think that this is ever going to happen to us. But experience has taught us that we need to be prepared because in this day and time it is the reality of where we are."
1 hr 50 min ago
"Enough is enough:" White House press secretary says Congress needs to take action following school shooting
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on Congress to take legislative action in the wake of the school shooting in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead.
"Our message here is very, very clear: Enough is enough. We need to see action in Congress," she told CNN's Kaitlin Collins.
Jean-Pierre criticized the House Judiciary Committee for postponing a scheduled markup of a gun rights resolution after the shooting. The joint resolution, which was announced to be marked up today, would nullify a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule that created certain criteria for firearms with attached stabilizing braces.
"When you hear elected officials say it's another talking point, when the president is saying that we need to do more, that's actually devastating to hear as well, because that's what you're also saying to those families who lost loved ones, to those parents who lost three 9-year-olds. They lost their kids yesterday, and that's what we're saying?" Jean-Pierre said. "We should not be saying there's nothing else to do. We should be trying to figure out what else there can be to do."
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan told CNN on Monday that “Democrats were going to make it all about politics instead about the constitutional issue that it is" when asked why it was canceled.
Jean-Pierre said that "we have to make sure there are common-sense gun safety laws. We have to make sure that we ban assault weapons."
CNN's Annie Grayer and Melanie Zanona contributed reporting to this post.
3 hr 9 min ago
Ex-teammate says shooter sent messages before Nashville school rampage
From CNN's Tina Burnside
In messages shared with CNN affiliate WTVF, a former middle school basketball teammate of Audrey Hale provides chilling new details regarding an exchange she had on social media with the shooter prior to yesterday's school shooting in Nashville.
Averianna Patton said she saw a message on her phone that Hale had sent to her on Instagram Monday morning that stated Hale was planning to die by suicide and that she would see it on the news. A screenshot of a message published by WTVF appeared to show that the message was sent at 9:57 a.m. local time.
"One day this will make more sense," Hale wrote. "I've left behind more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen," the message stated.
"I tried to comfort and encourage her and subsequently reached out to the Suicide Prevention Help Line after being instructed to by my father at 10:08 a.m.," Patton said.
Patton told WTVF that she she called the Nashville Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 10:13 a.m. to make them aware of the situation and was instructed to call Nashville's non-emergency number.
"I called Nashville's non-emergency line at 10:14 a.m. and was on hold for nearly seven minutes before speaking with someone who said that they would send an officer to my home. An officer did not come to my home until 3:29 p.m.," Patton said.
In a Tuesday morning interview on CNN, Patton said she's "still trying to process it all."
She said she "just couldn't believe it" when she found out Hale was the shooter.
Asked by CNN's Don Lemon why Hale messaged her specifically, Patton said she works in radio and is known in Nashville, but she's "asking God the same question."
"Keep praying for us ... I just want a solution, a better way, some better protocol to, you know, to avoid this in the future," Patton said.
"I just want to see if it's something that we can do as a community, as a city, to avoid this," she said.
Some background on timing: Don Aaron, spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said during a news conference that the first calls of an active shooting came in at around 10:15 a.m. local time.
When officers arrived, they went through the first level of the building, he said. They then heard gunshots coming from the second level of the building, according to Aaron. He said that's where police confronted and killed the shooter at 10:27 a.m. local time.
3 hr ago
Church confirms former pastor’s daughter among children killed in Nashville school shooting
From CNN staff
Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas released a statement Monday confirming that their former pastor, Chad Scruggs, lost his daughter Hallie in Monday’s shooting at the Covenant School.
CNN had reported that Hallie Scruggs was among the three 9-year-old students shot and killed in the shooting.
Here is the church's statement:
"The Park Cities Presbyterian Church (PCPC) family is incredibly saddened by the unimaginable tragedy today at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville, TN. Covenant Presbyterian Church is a sister church of PCPC; many of our members have deep friendships and family connections there. Chad Scruggs, current Lead Pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, served for several years as Associate Pastor at PCPC. PCPC Senior Pastor, Mark Davis shared, “We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie. Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need.”
1 hr 35 min ago
What we know so far about the Nashville school shooting — and where things stand in the investigation
From CNN's Nouran Salahieh
Police in Nashville are still digging into the background and motivations of a former student who entered a Christian elementary school armed with AR-style weapons and detailed maps and opened fire, killing three children and three adults.
The shooter: The person was identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Hale was shot and killed by police during the Monday attack, and left behind “drawn out” maps of the Covenant School detailing “how this was all going to take place,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. As police work to piece together what led up to the violence, officials said they had determined where the shooter lived in the Nashville area and have interviewed Hale’s father.
Hale, who attended the Christian school years ago, left writings that pertain to the shooting and had scouted a second possible attack location in Nashville, “but because of a threat assessment by the suspect – there’s too much security – they decided not to,” police chief said.The writings revealed that the attack at Covenant School “was calculated and planned,” Metro Nashville said.
So far, little is known about the shooter. Hale graduated from Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville last year, the president of the school confirmed to CNN, and a LinkedIn profile says Hale worked as a freelance graphic designer and a part-time grocery shopper.
Police have referred to Hale as the “female shooter” and at an evening press conference added that Hale was transgender. When asked for clarification, a spokesperson told CNN Hale used “male pronouns” on a social media profile.
The weapons: The shooter was “someone that had multiple rounds of ammunition, prepared for confrontation with law enforcement, prepared to do more harm than was actually done,” the police chief said in a news conference.
Three weapons – an AR-style rifle, an AR-style pistol and a handgun – were found and police believe Hale obtained at least two of the weapons legally, Drake said. A search warrant executed at Hale’s home also resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and other evidence, according to police.
The victims: All three students shot and killed were 9 years old. They were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Three adults killed in the shooting were identified as 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Mike Hill, police said. Two Covenant School employees are among the victims of Monday’s mass shooting, according to the school.
What is expected to happen today: Investigators were expected to spend Tuesday processing the scene and gathering more details about what happened during the roughly 14 minutes of terror at the elementary school.
Mass shootings in America: The attack marked the 19th shooting at a school or university so far in 2023 in which at least one person was wounded, according to a CNN tally. With six victims, the shooting at Covenant is the deadliest school shooting since the attack in Uvalde, Texas, last May left 21 people dead.