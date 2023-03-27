The shooter who opened fire at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, was a female, according to police.

Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news conference Monday that the shooter "appears to be in her teens," but her identification has "not been confirmed."

Aaron said that officers arriving to the scene encountered "a female who was firing."

Two responding officers opened fire on the shooter and she was fatally shot, Aaron said.

She was armed with at least two "assault-type" rifles and a handgun, Aaron added.