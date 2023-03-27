US
Nashville school shooting

Israel's political crisis

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

At least 3 children and 3 adults killed in Nashville elementary school shooting

By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Updated 1:30 p.m. ET, March 27, 2023
1 min ago

Shooter was a female armed with multiple guns

The shooter who opened fire at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, was a female, according to police.

Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news conference Monday that the shooter "appears to be in her teens," but her identification has "not been confirmed."

Aaron said that officers arriving to the scene encountered "a female who was firing."

Two responding officers opened fire on the shooter and she was fatally shot, Aaron said.

She was armed with at least two "assault-type" rifles and a handgun, Aaron added.

2 min ago

Officers confronted shooter on the second floor of the building, police say

Don Aaron, spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said police arrived quickly to a call of an active shooter at the Covenant School Monday.

Aaron, speaking at a news conference a few hours after the shooting, said the first calls came in at around 10:15 a.m. local time.

When officers arrived, they went through the first level of the building first, he said.

They then heard gunshots coming from the second level of the building, according to Aaron. He said that's where police encountered the shooter, who he described as a female teenager.

Officers shot the shooter, Aaron said.

10 min ago

NOW: Officials give update on Covenant School shooting in Nashville

The Nashville Metro Police will give an update on the shooting at the Covenant School. Officials are expected to speak soon.

Police said in a separate tweet that the shooter is dead.

21 min ago

At least 3 children killed in Nashville school shooting, hospital tells CNN affiliates

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

At least three students are dead from gunshot wounds suffered at the Covenant School in Nashville, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt tells CNN affiliates, WTVFWZTV

All three of the students were pronounced dead after arrival at the hospital. 

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed the shooter was dead earlier.

15 min ago

Tennessee governor monitoring response to shooting at Nashville school

From CNN staff

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is monitoring the situation at the Covenant School in Nashville after an active shooting killed at least three children Monday.

The governor said in a tweet that the Tennessee Department of Safety and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are both assisting other agencies on the scene. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also said it is helping.

"As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community," the tweet said.

The school teaches kids from preschool through 6th grade, according to its website.

See the governor's tweet:

12 min ago

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and other personnel are responding to the Nashville shooting

From CNN's Jennifer Henderson and Chris Boyette

Police work near the scene of a shooting in Nashville on Monday.
Police work near the scene of a shooting in Nashville on Monday. (Rachel Wegner/The Tennessean/USA Today Network)

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other personnel are responding to the Covenant School shooting in Green Hills at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, according to a tweet from the agency.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department indicated there isn’t a current threat to public safety, the tweet added. Authorities have confirmed that the shooter is dead.

32 min ago

The Covenant School in Nashville teaches students in preschool through 6th grade

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Jennifer Henderson

The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where police say there was an active shooting incident Monday, teaches preschool through 6th grade.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church. It has an average enrollment of about 200 people in recent years, according to its website.

The Nashville Fire Department said there were "multiple patients" in the shooting and the gunman is dead, officials said.

1 hr 4 min ago

Multiple people hurt after active shooter incident in Nashville, fire department says

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson and Michelle Watson

The Nashville Fire Department said that multiple people are hurt after “an active aggressor” at Covenant School, it said in a tweet.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Nashville Field Division also tweeted that special agents are responding to assist the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department with the active shooter incident.

1 hr 11 min ago

Active shooter dead at Covenant School in Nashville

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted it engaged with an active shooter at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Drive and the shooter is dead.

Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.