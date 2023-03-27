President Biden has been briefed on Nashville shooting

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Nashville school shooting, according to a White House official.

At least three children and three adults were killed, police said. Several agencies are responding.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration is in contact with the Justice Department and local officials about the ongoing investigation. The president also wants to express his appreciation for first responders, she said.

While officials don't yet know all of the details about what happened, "we know that too often our schools and communities are being devastated by gun violence," Jean-Pierre said.

“Schools should be safe spaces for our kids to grow and learn and for our educators to teach," she added.