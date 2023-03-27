Officers confronted shooter on the second floor of the building, police say

Don Aaron, spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said police arrived quickly to a call of an active shooter at the Covenant School Monday.

Aaron, speaking at a news conference a few hours after the shooting, said the first calls came in at around 10:15 a.m. local time.

When officers arrived, they went through the first level of the building first, he said.

They then heard gunshots coming from the second level of the building, according to Aaron. He said that's where police encountered the shooter, who he described as a female teenager.

Officers shot the shooter, Aaron said.