Shooter's connection to Nashville school is unclear, police say

Police officers stand guard at the entrance of Covenant School in Nashville on Monday. (Kevin Wurm/Reuters)

Officials do not yet know the identity of the shooter who killed at least six at a Nashville private school on Monday morning.

Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department said that police are still working to identify the shooter, who was fatally shot by police.

"We do not know who she is," he told reporters at a press conference.

He said that they do not yet know whether she had any connection to the school, although she "appeared" to be a teenager. Police later identified the shooter as a 28-year-old Nashville woman.