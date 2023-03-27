Police believe the shooter was once a student at Covenant School

The 28-year old shooter who killed six people at a private school in Nashville was once a student at the school, according to initial findings from police.

At a Monday press conference, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said, "From my initial findings, at one point, she was a student at that school."

He added that he was unsure what year she had attended the school.

Drake did not give the woman's name and said the investigation was ongoing. He said police have identified where she lived in Nashville.

There was a "car nearby that gave us clues" into who she was, he added.

The shooter was killed by police after fatally shooting three adults and three children at Covenant School on Monday.