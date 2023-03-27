Police say they've found the shooter's writings

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said too many children are dying from guns — a point punctuated by a mass shooting at an elementary school Monday morning that killed six people, three of them children.

"The leading cause of kids' death now is guns and gunfire and that is unacceptable," Cooper said.

A recent study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics in December backs that point, finding that homicide is a leading cause of death for children in the United States and the overall rate has increased an average of 4.3% each year for nearly a decade.

Cooper said he is “overwhelmed at the thought of the loss of these families, of the future lost by these children and their families."

He said the community needs to come together and support each other.