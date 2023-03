Police work near the scene of a shooting in Nashville on Monday. (Rachel Wegner/The Tennessean/USA Today Network)

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other personnel are responding to the Covenant School shooting in Green Hills at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, according to a tweet from the agency.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department indicated there isn’t a current threat to public safety, the tweet added. Authorities have confirmed that the shooter is dead.