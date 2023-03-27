This is the 129th mass shooting in the US this year

Monday morning's shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, is the 129th mass shooting in the US so far in 2023, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The Gun Violence Archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Three students and three adults were killed at the Covenant School. The shooter, who was identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, was also killed in a shootout with police.

Last year, the US hit 100 mass shootings on March 19, per the GVA. The previous year, 2021, saw a late March date as well. From 2018 to 2020, the country didn't reach 100 mass shootings until May.

This post has updated with the latest figures from the Gun Violence Archive.