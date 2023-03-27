"It happened so fast": Witness describes police response to shooting

A woman working across the street from the Covenant School described watching the police arrive at the scene of the Monday morning mass shooting in Nashville.

Jozen Reodica, who works at Shearwater Health across the street from the Covenant School, told CNN she realized something was wrong when she saw several police cars arrive at the scene.

The police “started to close down the roads," she said. "It happened so fast."

Reodica shot video of police escorting students out of the school, which is a private Christian elementary school. The students were holding hands and walking in a line, according to Reodica.

Three students and three adults were killed in the shooting, according to police. The shooter, a 28-year old woman, was killed by police at the scene.