Police continue to investigate the school shooting that killed 6 in Nashville. Here's what we know now

Mario Dennis, one of the kitchen staff at the Covenant School, sits near a police officer after a shooting at the facility in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. (Kevin Wurm/Reuters)

At least three students and three adults are dead following a shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Monday. The students who were killed were all 9 years old, police said.

The shooter, who was identified as a 28-year-old former student of the school, was also killed in a shootout with police.

Here's what we know so far: