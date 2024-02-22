Intuitive Machines shared several possible landing times for Odysseus over the past several days, and the projected touchdown has only moved earlier.

The company has announced a new landing time of 4:24 p.m. ET — more than an hour sooner than previously announced.

Intuitive Machines has acknowledged the landing time was subject to change.

The company shared the reason for the update: "Flight controllers commanded a lunar correction maneuver to raise Odysseus’ orbit overnight and updated the anticipated landing time," according to a post on X.