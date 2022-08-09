The “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has been detained after authorities located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the attacks, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

“We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque,” he wrote. “The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon.”

CNN has learned that authorities detained and questioned a father and two sons as part of the investigation into the murders that have shaken the city’s Muslim community. It was not immediately clear if one of the three men was the primary suspect announced by police.

On Tuesday morning, CNN was inside the home of a Muslim family in Albuquerque that was searched late Monday night, and CNN spoke with the son who was detained, questioned, and released. There is no indication the father and other son have been released.

Members of the family told CNN the father left for Texas on Monday night, shortly before their home was raided. Community leaders who are in touch with law enforcement also say the father was detained while traveling to Texas.

CNN is not identifying this family, but family members deny that those who've been detained have any involvement in the shootings.

Albuquerque Police, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office and Albuquerque mayor’s office did not respond to CNN requests for comment.

About the victims: The victims are Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Naeem Hussain, 25. They were all Muslim and of South Asian descent, according to Albuquerque police.