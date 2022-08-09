US
Suspect detained in killings of 4 Muslim men in New Mexico

By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Published 4:33 PM ET, Tue August 9, 2022
3 min ago

Suspect detained in killings of 4 Muslim men, police chief says

From CNN’s Jon Passantino, Ed Lavandera and Ashley Killough

The “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has been detained after authorities located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the attacks, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

“We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque,” he wrote. “The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon.”

CNN has learned that authorities detained and questioned a father and two sons as part of the investigation into the murders that have shaken the city’s Muslim community. It was not immediately clear if one of the three men was the primary suspect announced by police. 

On Tuesday morning, CNN was inside the home of a Muslim family in Albuquerque that was searched late Monday night, and CNN spoke with the son who was detained, questioned, and released. There is no indication the father and other son have been released. 

Members of the family told CNN the father left for Texas on Monday night, shortly before their home was raided. Community leaders who are in touch with law enforcement also say the father was detained while traveling to Texas.

CNN is not identifying this family, but family members deny that those who've been detained have any involvement in the shootings. 

Albuquerque Police, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office and Albuquerque mayor’s office did not respond to CNN requests for comment.

About the victims: The victims are Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Naeem Hussain, 25. They were all Muslim and of South Asian descent, according to Albuquerque police.

2 min ago

A refugee and a city planner were among the Muslim victims killed in Albuquerque

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh

From left, Mohammad Ahmadi, Naeem Hussain, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein (Albuquerque Police Department/The Islamic Center of New Mexico/City of Española)

The ambush-style shootings of three Muslim men and the recent killing of a fourth in Albuquerque have alarmed the city's Muslim community and triggered warnings for mosque-goers as police investigate how the shootings may be linked.

The killings of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Naeem Hussain, 25, all have one commonality: the victims were all Muslim and of South Asian descent, according to Albuquerque police.

Naeem Hussain migrated as a refugee from Pakistan in 2016 — fleeing persecution as a Shia Muslim — and had just become a US citizen last month, according to his brother-in-law, Ehsan Shahalami.

He opened his own trucking business this year and was described as being a kind, generous and hardworking person.

The day he was killed, he had attended a funeral for the two recent victims and expressed fear about the shootings, according to a spokesman with a mosque in Albuquerque.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain worked on the planning team for the city of Española. He had studied law and human resource management at the University of Punjab in Pakistan before receiving both master's and bachelor degrees in community and regional planning from the University of New Mexico, according to a news release from the mayor.

"Muhammad was soft-spoken and kind, and quick to laugh," Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a news release last Wednesday. "He was well-respected and well-liked by his coworkers and members of the community."

Few details have been released about the two other victims. Police said Mohammad Ahmadi was a Muslim man from Afghanistan and Aftab Hussein was a Muslim man from Pakistan.

CNN's Claudia Dominguez and Ashley Killough contributed to this report.