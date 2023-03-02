US
Alex Murdaugh found guilty in the murder of his wife and son

By Elise Hammond, Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer, Tori Powell and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 9:55 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2023
2 hr 19 min ago

Judge says the jury's verdict was supported by the law and facts of the case

Judge Clifton Newman thanked members of the jury for doing their civic duty and considering all the evidence. They have been released from service and the court is in recess.

Newman said the verdict the jury reached collectively was supported by the facts that were presented during the trial.

"Circumstantial evidence, direct evidence, all of the evidence pointed to only one conclusion, and that's the conclusion that you all reached. So I applaud you all for, as a group, and as a unit and individually, evaluating the evidence and coming to a proper conclusion as you saw the law, as you saw the facts," the judge said before dismissing the jurors.

Newman also thanked the alternate juror, who was required to stay at the court even though they were not part of the deliberations.

Murdaugh will reappear for sentencing Friday morning. Clifton told the jury they have no obligation to attend, but they are welcome to come back as a member of the gallery.

2 hr 36 min ago

Sentencing will be held Friday morning

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman said sentencing for Alex Murdaugh will occur at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

2 hr 34 min ago

Judge denies defense motion for mistrial

Judge Clifton Newman presides as he charges the jury during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, on Thursday in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Judge Clifton Newman denied the defense's motion for mistrial, saying that there has been an "overwhelming amount of testimony and evidence" presented to the jury.

He said this was a matter for the jury to determine and the court found that there "was sufficient evidence to find the defendant guilty if the evidence was believed by the jury."

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder in the killing of his wife and son. The jury deliberated for under three hours after hearing weeks of testimony by dozens of witnesses.

2 hr 39 min ago

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son, on Thursday.
The jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.

Murdaugh, the 54-year-old scion of a prominent and powerful family of local lawyers and solicitors, was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the killings of Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.

Prosecutors have indicated they will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders, sparing him the death penalty.

In a separate case yet to go to trial, Murdaugh continues to face 99 separate charges stemming from a horde of alleged financial crimes, including defrauding his clients, former law firm and the government of about $9 million.

2 hr 52 min ago

Jury reaches verdict in double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh, left, and his legal team speak at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday in Walterboro, South Carolina.
The jury has reached a verdict in the double murder trial of former attorney Alex Murdaugh after just hours of deliberations.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the fatal shootings of his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, and son Paul at their family estate in Islandton, South Carolina, in June 2021.

The jury must be unanimous in its decision to either acquit Murdaugh or convict him.

3 hr 34 min ago

Jury could deliberate until 10 p.m. tonight, source says

From CNN’s Randi Kaye

The jury has been told they can deliberate until 10 p.m. ET tonight, a source familiar told CNN.

The jury has asked for monitors, the source said, likely to watch interviews and other important videos that were played in court.

As of now, there is no plan for the jury to deliberate over the weekend if they do not reach a verdict before then.

6 hr 17 min ago

Deliberations are underway in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Alex Murdaugh attends court on Thursday, March 2.
After receiving detailed instructions from the judge, the jury is now deliberating in the case against disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

The jury will consider two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the killings of Murdaugh's wife and son at the family’s estate, a property known as Moselle.

Earlier Thursday, Judge Clifton Newman removed a juror and replaced them with an alternate after a member of the public reached out to report improper conversations with parties not associated with the case.

6 hr 50 min ago

The jury is back after lunch

The court is back after closing arguments and a lunch break.

The judge is now charging the jury before they start deliberations.

8 hr 13 min ago

Closing arguments have ended and the court is taking a lunch break

The prosecution and defense have wrapped up their closing arguments.

The court is in a break for an hour and 15 minutes.