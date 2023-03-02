Judge says the jury's verdict was supported by the law and facts of the case

Judge Clifton Newman thanked members of the jury for doing their civic duty and considering all the evidence. They have been released from service and the court is in recess.

Newman said the verdict the jury reached collectively was supported by the facts that were presented during the trial.

"Circumstantial evidence, direct evidence, all of the evidence pointed to only one conclusion, and that's the conclusion that you all reached. So I applaud you all for, as a group, and as a unit and individually, evaluating the evidence and coming to a proper conclusion as you saw the law, as you saw the facts," the judge said before dismissing the jurors.

Newman also thanked the alternate juror, who was required to stay at the court even though they were not part of the deliberations.

Murdaugh will reappear for sentencing Friday morning. Clifton told the jury they have no obligation to attend, but they are welcome to come back as a member of the gallery.