Prosecutor Creighton Waters speaks during closing arguments on Wednesday. (Pool)

The prosecution described the weeks and months leading up to the murders of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son as a “gathering storm.”

Murdaugh is charged in the June 2021 killings. In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutor Creighton Waters pointed to what was going on in his personal life as a possible motive for the murders.

Once a successful prosecutor, Murdaugh's family legacy was in danger because of civil and criminal charges stemming from a fatal boat crash involving his son Paul Murdaugh, Waters argued.

The legal trouble from the boat case was "threatening to expose him for who he really was," Waters said. Murdaugh was worried about losing his career, his license to practice law and his personal legacy, he said.

The prosecution spent much of the trial detailing Murdaugh's financial troubles — including how he stole money from his law firm and his family.

"The pressures on this man were unbearable and they were reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him," Waters said.

Waters also asked the jury to consider Murdaugh's background as a prosecutor and think about whether or not he is "constructing defenses and constructing alibis."