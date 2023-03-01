The court is in recess for a lunch break. The break will last an hour and 15 minutes, the judge said.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters is delivering the state's closing argument.
By Elise Hammond and Mike Hayes, CNN
The court is in recess for a lunch break. The break will last an hour and 15 minutes, the judge said.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters is delivering the state's closing argument.
From CNN's Amir Vera and Eric Levenson
For 87 years, the Murdaugh family name came to represent a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina, where three successive generations controlled the local prosecutor’s office.
But that has all fallen apart in recent years. Now, among other legal and financial problems, Alex Murdaugh is on trial after being accused of killing his wife and son.
Here's a look at the timeline:
June 2021
September 2021
July 2022
You can read the full timeline — with everything we know about Murdaugh's other legal and financial challenges — here.
The prosecution described the weeks and months leading up to the murders of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son as a “gathering storm.”
Murdaugh is charged in the June 2021 killings. In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutor Creighton Waters pointed to what was going on in his personal life as a possible motive for the murders.
Once a successful prosecutor, Murdaugh's family legacy was in danger because of civil and criminal charges stemming from a fatal boat crash involving his son Paul Murdaugh, Waters argued.
The legal trouble from the boat case was "threatening to expose him for who he really was," Waters said. Murdaugh was worried about losing his career, his license to practice law and his personal legacy, he said.
The prosecution spent much of the trial detailing Murdaugh's financial troubles — including how he stole money from his law firm and his family.
"The pressures on this man were unbearable and they were reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him," Waters said.
Waters also asked the jury to consider Murdaugh's background as a prosecutor and think about whether or not he is "constructing defenses and constructing alibis."
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters began his closing argument by telling jurors that the defendant, Alex Murdaugh, is the only person who could have committed the murders of his son and wife.
“After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person who had the motive, who had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes, and also whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him. This defendant is the one person who was living a lie, the defendant is the person on which a storm was descending, and the defendant was a person where his own storm would actually mean consequences for Maggie and Paul and consequences for those who trusted him," Waters said.
Waters told the jury that the "forensic timeline" of what happened on the night of his wife and son's killings puts Murdaugh at the scene of the crime.
He added that the "use of his family weapons" corroborates the defendant's guilt in the case.
Waters said Murdaugh's "lies" after their deaths "confirms" his guilt.
From CNN's Alta Spells
Closing arguments are now underway in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters is presenting for the state.