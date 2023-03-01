"Don't let him fool you too." Prosecutor makes a final push to the jury to convict Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh lied and fooled everyone who felt like they knew him, prosecutor Creighton Waters said Wednesday, as he made his final plea to the jury.

Murdaugh, fooled Maggie and Paul Murdaugh too, “and they paid for it with their lives," Waters said.

“Don’t let him fool you too," he told the jury as he wrapped up his closing arguments.

Waters said that everything Murdaugh did the night his wife and son was murdered was meant to deflect blame.

These included changing his clothes, attempting a “manufactured alibi” which included efforts to call Maggie and Paul's phones after they were dead, deleting call logs and not taking his phone to the scene, Waters said, summarizing many of the points he made during the trial.

“One man controlled this crime scene initially,” Waters said, pointing to Murdaugh in the courtroom.