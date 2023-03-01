US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN

March 1, 2023 Prosecution makes closing arguments in the Alex Murdaugh trial

By Elise Hammond and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 6:29 p.m. ET, March 1, 2023
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 56 min ago

Kennel video "changed everything" and gave Murdaugh opportunity to commit crime, prosecutor says

The video taken by Paul Murdaugh at the family's dog kennels before he was killed "changed everything" in the case, prosecutor Creighton Waters said, arguing that Alex Murdaugh had the opportunity to kill his son and wife.

Murdaugh admitted that he lied to investigators about his whereabouts on the night that his wife Maggie and son Paul died in June 2021.

The former lawyer acknowledged his voice can be heard in a video that appeared to be filmed at the kennels, where the bodies of his wife and son were found. Prosecutors have used the video to place Murdaugh at the scene of the killings, contradicting his previous repeated statements to law enforcement that he had not been there that night.

Numerous witnesses had testified Murdaugh's voice is in the background of the video recorded by his son at 8:44 p.m. ET on June 7, 2021.

The video shows opportunity, Waters said in his closing argument Wednesday, “being at the scene of the crime when the murders occurred.”

“[It] more importantly [is] exposing the defendant's lies about the most important thing he could have told law enforcement — 'when was the last time I saw my wife and child alive?’ Why in the world would an innocent, reasonable father and husband lie about that and lie about it so early? He didn’t know that [video] was there," Waters said.

CNN's Emma Tucker contributed reporting to this post.

Correction: An earlier version of this post included the wrong description of a video taken at the Murdaugh family's dog kennels.

4 hr 50 min ago

CNN is hosting a primetime special on the Murdaugh trial tonight at 9 p.m. ET 

From CNN staff

Defense and prosecution analysts and trial veterans from some of America’s most high-profile criminal cases will discuss the Alex Murdaugh trial in a CNN primetime special Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

The experts have examined the evidence and witness testimony presented in the double murder trial.

The special will be hosted by CNN anchor and senior legal analyst Laura Coates, a former Department of Justice attorney who worked in both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

4 hr 41 min ago

Family weapons were used to kill the victims in the Murdaugh case, prosecutor says

Prosecutor Creighton Waters speaks during closing arguments on Wednesday, March 1.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters speaks during closing arguments on Wednesday, March 1. (Joshua Boucher/The State/AP)

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, resuming his closing argument Wednesday afternoon, said "family weapons" were used to commit the double murders on the Murdaugh estate.

Waters said that the "forensic evidence" that was presented as evidence during the trial supports this theory.

He pointed to testimony from a weapons expert that said that casings for bullets from a Blackout rifle that were discovered near the body of Alex Murdaugh's wife Maggie matched casings found on other parts of the family's property by investigators.

Waters noted that this weapon went missing and Murdaugh cannot account for it.

"A family Blackout killed Maggie. It was present just a couple months prior to the murders and it's gone now. A family weapon the defendant cannot account for killed Maggie."

Paul Murdaugh was killed by shots from one of his "favorite guns," Waters said.

The prosecutor said that investigators determined that two fired shells that killed Paul had "class characteristics" that were similar to a 12-gauge shotgun that the Murdaugh son favored.

He added that Alex Murdaugh had this shotgun with him on the night of the killings and that "Maggie's DNA and blood" were found on the receiver of the gun.

The presence of the family weapons and their links to the deaths, Waters said, show "the defendant had the means to commit these crimes."

5 hr 11 min ago

Court is back in session

The court has resumed after lunch. Prosecutor Creighton Waters is delivering the state's closing argument.

6 hr 34 min ago

Court is in recess for lunch

The court is in recess for a lunch break. The break will last an hour and 15 minutes, the judge said.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters is delivering the state's closing argument.

5 hr 11 min ago

Here's a closer look at the timeline of the Murdaugh family killings

From CNN's Amir Vera and Eric Levenson

Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh.
Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh. (Handout)

For 87 years, the Murdaugh family name came to represent a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina, where three successive generations controlled the local prosecutor’s office.

But that has all fallen apart in recent years. Now, among other legal and financial problems, Alex Murdaugh is on trial after being accused of killing his wife and son.

Here's a look at the timeline:

June 2021

  • June 7: Alex Murdaugh calls 911 and reports he found his wife Margaret (known as Maggie), 52, and son Paul, 22, shot dead outside of their home in Islandton, a small community about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
  • June 15: The state law enforcement division releases basic information about the killings, saying Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 p.m. and investigators collected evidence that night and the next morning.
  • June 22: The state law enforcement division reopens an investigation into the unsolved death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, whose body was found on the road in 2015 in Hampton County. The agency says the probe is being reopened based on information gathered while investigating the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
  • June 25: Alex Murdaugh and his other son, Buster, announce a $100,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killings of Maggie and Paul.
  • July 22: The state law enforcement division releases redacted audio of Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call the night of the killings. In the audio, a distraught Murdaugh advises dispatchers his wife and son had been shot, are on the ground and are not breathing.

September 2021

  • September 3: Alex Murdaugh resigns from the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm.
  • September 4: Murdaugh calls 911 and reports he was shot that afternoon on a road in Hampton County, according to a SLED spokesman. He was taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, where he was treated for a “superficial gunshot wound to the head,” the statement said.
  • September 6: Murdaugh releases a statement through his attorney, Dick Harpootlian, to WCSC saying he is resigning from the law firm and entering rehab. Murdaugh’s other attorney, Jim Griffin, later specifies that his client has an opioid addiction.
  • September 7: The law firm says Murdaugh resigned “after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies.”
  • September 8: The South Carolina Supreme Court issues an order suspending Alex Murdaugh’s license to practice law in the state.

July 2022

  • July 12: The South Carolina Supreme Court disbars Alex Murdaugh, according to an order released by the court.
  • July 14: Alex Murdaugh is indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the 2021 killing of his wife and son by a Colleton County grand jury, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.
  • July 20: Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son.

You can read the full timeline — with everything we know about Murdaugh's other legal and financial challenges — here.

6 hr 44 min ago

Alex Murdaugh's life was a "gathering storm" leading up to the day of the murders, prosecutor says

Prosecutor Creighton Waters speaks during closing arguments on Wednesday.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters speaks during closing arguments on Wednesday. (Pool)

The prosecution described the weeks and months leading up to the murders of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son as a “gathering storm.”

Murdaugh is charged in the June 2021 killings. In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutor Creighton Waters pointed to what was going on in his personal life as a possible motive for the murders.

Once a successful prosecutor, Murdaugh's family legacy was in danger because of civil and criminal charges stemming from a fatal boat crash involving his son Paul Murdaugh, Waters argued.

The legal trouble from the boat case was "threatening to expose him for who he really was," Waters said. Murdaugh was worried about losing his career, his license to practice law and his personal legacy, he said.

The prosecution spent much of the trial detailing Murdaugh's financial troubles — including how he stole money from his law firm and his family.

"The pressures on this man were unbearable and they were reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him," Waters said.

Waters also asked the jury to consider Murdaugh's background as a prosecutor and think about whether or not he is "constructing defenses and constructing alibis."

7 hr 12 min ago

Prosecution: Alex Murdaugh is the only person with a motive for the crimes

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters began his closing argument by telling jurors that the defendant, Alex Murdaugh, is the only person who could have committed the murders of his son and wife.

“After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person who had the motive, who had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes, and also whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him. This defendant is the one person who was living a lie, the defendant is the person on which a storm was descending, and the defendant was a person where his own storm would actually mean consequences for Maggie and Paul and consequences for those who trusted him," Waters said.

Waters told the jury that the "forensic timeline" of what happened on the night of his wife and son's killings puts Murdaugh at the scene of the crime.

He added that the "use of his family weapons" corroborates the defendant's guilt in the case.

Waters said Murdaugh's "lies" after their deaths "confirms" his guilt.

7 hr 25 min ago

Closing arguments begin in Murdaugh murder trial

From CNN's Alta Spells

Closing arguments are now underway in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters is presenting for the state.