Maggie Murdaugh was "running to her baby" when she was shot, prosecutor says

State prosecutor Creighton Waters, describing what he said was the scene when Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were fatally shot, said Maggie Murdaugh saw what happened to Paul and came "running to her baby.”
“Probably the last thing on her mind thinking that it was him (Alex Murdaugh) who had done this. She’s running to her baby while he’s gotten, picked up a Blackout (rifle) and opens fire at close range, again with no defensive wounds," Waters said.
With those first two shots, Maggie crumples over, and is shot a third time, the bullet goes through the left side of her head, Waters said. Maggie is then shot for a fourth time in the back of the head, he said.
He asked the jury if that was malice — the intentional harm to another with evil intent — then answered his own question.
“Clearly it’s malicious, clearly it’s malicious. She was running to her baby — heard that shot and was running to her baby when she got mowed down by the only person that we have conclusive proof was at that scene just minutes before and who lied about that very fact until he could no longer do it to you last week," Waters said.