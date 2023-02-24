Murdaugh faces more questions about stealing money
The cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh kicked off on Friday morning with the former lawyer facing more questions from prosecutor Creighton Waters about him repeatedly stealing money.
"I would agree that in 2019, I stole more money than any other year," Murdaugh said, not disputing Waters about stealing about $3.7 million just in that year.
Waters asked him about his reported income from 2015 to 2019.
"I have never [disputed], since being confronted that day my brother and my��partner came to talk to me [on Labor Day weekend 2021], that I have stolen money that did not belong to me, that I misled people to do it — people that I cared about, still care about, a lot of them that I love and still love, and I misled them to do it, and I was wrong. I have never disputed that from day one," Murdaugh said.
He said he borrowed multiple times from his law firm partners.
Prosecutors began asking Murdaugh questions about financial trouble and his theft of clients' money on Thursday.
Alex Murdaugh takes the stand for a 2nd day of testimony
Court is back in session and disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is on trial for murder in the deaths of his wife and son, faces more cross-examination today.
Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 2021 killings of Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s estate in Islandton, South Carolina
What happened yesterday: During testimony on Thursday, he denied the charges, insisting in response to his lawyer's questions, “I didn’t shoot my wife or my son, anytime, ever.”
Within moments of taking the stand, Murdaugh acknowledged his voice is heard in a video that appeared to be filmed at the dog kennels where the bodies of Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh were found, saying he lied about being at the kennels earlier that evening because of “paranoid thinking” stemming from his drug addiction.
Badges, pills and stealing millions of dollars: Prosecution pressed Alex Murdaugh during cross-examination
The prosecution began its cross-examination of disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Thursday afternoon, pressing him about his financial trouble, his theft of clients' money and his relationship with law enforcement in the area where he lived.
Murdaugh took the stand in his own self-defense after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife and son.
Use of badges: Prosecutor Creighton Waters presented two badges into evidence, one that was Murdaugh's grandfather's badge after he retired and another that he said he considered to be his badge. Murdaugh testified that he usually keeps it in his car and that while he did not consider himself law enforcement, he carried a badge as a "volunteer assistant solicitor" for two decades.
The prosecutor pressed Murdaugh on how he used the presence of the badge to influence a desired outcome with law enforcement. He presented a photo of Murdaugh with the badge hanging out of his pocket at the hospital on the night of a fatal boat crash involving his son Paul, even when he testified he was not acting in an official capacity.
"I guess I would want... as I said, a badge has a warming effect with other law enforcement," Murdaugh said. "If I was seeking any advantage, as you say, then I guess that would be what it was."
Murdaugh testified that he also installed blue lights installed in the law firm's vehicle that he drove.
The prosecution spent a lot of time going through these allegations because they accuse Murdaugh of killing his wife and son to distract from an array of alleged financial crimes, for which Murdaughseparately faces another 99 charges.
"I admit candidly in all of these cases, Mr. Waters, that I took money that was not mine and I shouldn't have done it. I hate the fact that I did it. I'm embarrassed by it. I'm embarrassed for my son. I'm embarrassed for my family," he said.
Before he took the stand, Judge Clifton Newman denied a defense request tolimit the scope of questioning Murdaugh will face, specifically in regard to alleged financial crimes.
Pill addiction: Muraugh testified that he was addicted to pills for about 20 years. Despite the addiction, he said he was still able to maintain his practice and was "certain none of my partners knew I had an addiction."
Murdaugh testified that his opioid use was "certainly a cause" of his financial problems, but not the only cause. He said that he was using some of the money he stole from clients to buy pills, but not all of it. Some money was being used to fund what the prosecution called a "wealthy lifestyle," a term Murdaugh said he would not take issue with.
The cross-examination is set to resume Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
CNN's Dakin Andone, Dianne Gallagher, Randi Kaye and Alta Spells contributed reporting to this post.
These are the key people to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
From CNN's Melissa Gray
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is on trial for murder in connection to the killing of his wife and son.
Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Here are the key people to know as the trial comes to a close:
Clifton Newman: The South Carolina Circuit Court judge hearing the case. He has been on the bench since 2000. Newman has presided over various proceedings in the Murdaugh case since 2021.
Alex Murdaugh: Now disbarred, Murdaugh is a member of a prominent legal family in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Three generations of his family over 87 years have served as solicitors for the 14th Circuit, which oversaw prosecutions throughout the area.
Margaret (Maggie) and Paul Murdaugh: Alex Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, was 52 when she was found fatally shot with the couple’s younger son, Paul, at the family’s Moselle estate on June 7, 2021. At the time of the shooting, Paul was facing charges in relation to the boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach, court records show. He had pleaded not guilty, and the charges were dropped after his death.
The prosecution:
Creighton Waters: South Carolina senior assistant deputy attorney general and lead prosecutor. He has been involved with the case since 2021. The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case because of the Murdaugh family’s close ties to the local solicitor’s office.
John Meadors: A veteran attorney who worked for the Attorney General’s Office for four years before retiring from the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office in 2012. He has tried hundreds of murder trials and was hired by the US Attorney’s Office in early January.
The defense:
Richard "Dick" Harpootlian: One of Murdaugh’s defense attorneys. Harpootlian is a South Carolina state senator and attorney whose Columbia-based practice specializes in criminal defense.
Jim Griffin: Another one of Murdaugh’s defense attorneys. A former federal prosecutor, he now works as a state and federal criminal defense attorney based in Columbia, South Carolina.
Phillip Barber: An associate attorney at Harpootlian’s law firm who is part of Murdaugh’s defense team.
A closer look at the timeline of the Murdaugh family killings
From CNN's Amir Vera and Eric Levenson
For 87 years, the Murdaugh family name came to represent a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina, where three successive generations controlled the local prosecutor’s office.
But that has all fallen apart in recent years. Now, among other legal and financial problems, Alex Murdaugh is on trial after being accused of killing is wife and son.
Here's a look at the timeline:
June 2021
June 7: Alex Murdaugh calls 911 and reports he found his wife Margaret (known as Maggie), 52, and son Paul, 22, shot dead outside of their home in Islandton, a small community about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
June 15: The state law enforcement division releases basic information about the killings, saying Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 p.m. and investigators collected evidence that night and the next morning.
June 22: The state law enforcement division reopens an investigation into the unsolved death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, whose body was found on the road in 2015 in Hampton County. The agency says the probe is being reopened based on information gathered while investigating the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
June 25: Alex Murdaugh and his other son, Buster, announce a $100,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killings of Maggie and Paul.
July 22: The state law enforcement division releases redacted audio of Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call the night of the killings. In the audio, a distraught Murdaugh advises dispatchers his wife and son had been shot, are on the ground and are not breathing.
September 2021
September 3: Alex Murdaugh resigns from the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm.
September 6: Murdaugh releases a statement through his attorney, Dick Harpootlian, to WCSC saying he is resigning from the law firm and entering rehab. Murdaugh’s other attorney, Jim Griffin, later specifies that his client has an opioid addiction.
September 7: The law firm says Murdaugh resigned “after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies.”
September 8: The South Carolina Supreme Court issues an order suspending Alex Murdaugh’s license to practice law in the state.
July 2022
July 12: The South Carolina Supreme Court disbars Alex Murdaugh, according to an order released by the court.
July 14: Alex Murdaugh is indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the 2021 killing of his wife and son by a Colleton County grand jury, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.
July 20: Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son.
In addition to facing murder charges in the death of his wife and son, in January 2022 Murdaugh was charged with 23 more crimes in four new indictments returned by a grand jury, the state attorney general said, claiming that he stole more than $2.2 million meant for four clients. That's on top of the seven indictments with 21 criminal charges are filed by December 2021 related to an alleged wide-ranging scheme that sought to defraud victims of more than $6 million, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
You can read the full timeline — with everything we know about Murdaugh's other legal and financial challenges — here.
Emotional Alex Murdaugh describes his wife as beautiful and says he'd never hurt her
Alex Murdaugh said his wife Maggie was a "special person" and that he would never do anything to harm her.
"She was just as beautiful inside as she was outside," he said while crying during his testimony Thursday.
Maggie was devoted to her two sons, Buster and Paul, he said.
"She didn't grow up in the swamp and in the country, riding four-wheelers and hunting and fishing," Murdaugh said, but when she had two sons, she became "a boys' mom." "She threw herself into her boys' life," he said.
Maggie was able to speak easily with all types of people, Murdaugh added.
"She could put on the most elegant ball gown and go to the governor's mansion and hang out with, you know, the most affluent people, whatever, or she could come down to, you know, she could go to a food bank in Hampton or Walterboro and fit in with everybody at both places," he said.
"I would never hurt Maggie, ever," he said when asked by defense attorney Jim Griffin if he'd ever do anything to harm her.