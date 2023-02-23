Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 2021 killings of his wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh.
His testimony just started and is ongoing.
Another family friend identifies Murdaugh in kennel video during testimony
From CNN’s Randi Kaye
Murdaugh family friend Nolan Tuten was the first witness called on Thursday morning, ahead of testimony from defendant Alex Murdaugh.
During his testimony, Tuten, identified Murdaugh on the kennel video that was recorded by Paul Murdaugh at 8:44 p.m. ET — the night of the murders.
Prosecutors contend that this was just minutes before Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed.
The video mainly shows a shot of a brown dog, with particular focus on the dog’s tail. No faces are shown, but the voices of three people can be heard. Prosecutors believe one of the voices on the video is Alex Murdaugh’s.
There have been at least 10 witnesses, both for the prosecution and defense, to testify that they recognized Murdaugh on the video.
On multiple occasions, Murdaugh has told investigators and friends that he was never there.
SOON: Alex Murdaugh will testify in his own defense
“I am going to testify, I want to testify,” said Alex Murdaugh after Judge Clifton Newman advised him of his rights Thursday morning.
There is one witness before Murdaugh testifies.
Murdaugh was sworn in before he informed the judge of his plans to testify.
Newman told Murdaugh that he could invoke the Fifth Amendment if he chose, telling Murdaugh he would instruct the jury that “there is to be absolutely no prejudice to you because you did not testify,” if he decided not to testify.
When asked if he understood the advisement, Murdaugh said, “Yes sir, I do.”
CNN’s Randi Kaye contributed reporting to this post.
A closer look at the timeline of the Murdaugh family killings
From CNN's Amir Vera and Eric Levenson
For 87 years, the Murdaugh family name came to represent a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina, where three successive generations controlled the local prosecutor’s office.
But that has all fallen apart in recent years. Now, among other legal and financial problems, Alex Murdaugh is on trial after being accused of killing is wife and son.
Here's a look at the timeline:
June 2021
June 7: Alex Murdaugh calls 911 and reports he found his wife Margaret (known as Maggie), 52, and son Paul, 22, shot dead outside of their home in Islandton, a small community about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
June 15: The state law enforcement division releases basic information about the killings, saying Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 p.m. and investigators collected evidence that night and the next morning.
June 22: The state law enforcement division reopens an investigation into the unsolved death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, whose body was found on the road in 2015 in Hampton County. The agency says the probe is being reopened based on information gathered while investigating the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
June 25: Alex Murdaugh and his other son, Buster, announce a $100,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killings of Maggie and Paul.
July 22: The state law enforcement division releases redacted audio of Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call the night of the killings. In the audio, a distraught Murdaugh advises dispatchers his wife and son had been shot, are on the ground and are not breathing.
September 2021
September 3: Alex Murdaugh resigns from the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm.
September 6: Murdaugh releases a statement through his attorney, Dick Harpootlian, to WCSC saying he is resigning from the law firm and entering rehab. Murdaugh’s other attorney, Jim Griffin, later specifies that his client has an opioid addiction.
September 7: The law firm says Murdaugh resigned “after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies.”
September 8: The South Carolina Supreme Court issues an order suspending Alex Murdaugh’s license to practice law in the state.
July 2022
July 12: The South Carolina Supreme Court disbars Alex Murdaugh, according to an order released by the court.
July 14: Alex Murdaugh is indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the 2021 killing of his wife and son by a Colleton County grand jury, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.
July 20: Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son.
In addition to facing murder charges in the death of his wife and son, in January 2022 Murdaugh was charged with 23 more crimes in four new indictments returned by a grand jury, the state attorney general said, claiming that he stole more than $2.2 million meant for four clients. That's on top of the seven indictments with 21 criminal charges are filed by December 2021 related to an alleged wide-ranging scheme that sought to defraud victims of more than $6 million, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
You can read the full timeline — with everything we know about Murdaugh's other legal and financial challenges — here.
Here's what we know about Alex Murdaugh
From CNN's Christina Maxouris
Alex Murdaugh is a member of one of the most powerful family dynasties in coastal South Carolina.
Three generations before him served as 14th Circuit Solicitors — leading prosecutions for Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties in the state.
Murdaugh worked at the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm. He was married to Margaret Murdaugh and they had two sons: Buster and Paul.
On June 7, 2021, Murdaugh called 911 to report he had found his wife and son Paul shot dead outside their home in Islandton, a community about an hour away from Hilton Head Island, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said.
In the week following his shooting, his law firm announced Murdaugh resigned after the discovery that he had “misappropriated funds."
The state Supreme Court then suspended his license to practice law in South Carolina. Murdaugh also announced he planned to begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, saying in a statement through his attorney the killings of his wife and son “caused an incredibly difficult time in my life” and exacerbated a “long battle.”
In a statement obtained in September 2021, two of his attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, said Alex Murdaugh’s life “has been devastated by an opioid addiction” and early that month, “it became clear Alex believed that ending his life was his only option. Today, he knows that’s not true.”
Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to murder charges last year
From CNN's Dakin Andone and Dianne Gallagher
Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son, who were found shot to death on the family’s property in June 2021.
The plea came after Murdaugh was indicted by a Colleton County grand jury in July 2022 on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the deaths of his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22.
He has denied involvement in their deaths, saying he was visiting his mother at the time they were killed.
The murder charges are just the latest — though by far the most serious — brought against the now-disbarred attorney, who also faces charges connected to alleged financial crimes.
Though no new details linking Murdaugh to the murders were revealed in court in July during his arraignment, prosecutor Creighton Waters characterized the evidence against Murdaugh as “substantial.”
“Much of the information that has been gathered in the state grand jury case — all of the 81 allegations of white collar fraud and other crimes, drugs and the like — that has been gathered against Mr. Murdaugh over the course of that long investigation… a lot of that provides the background and the motive for what happened on June 7, 2021,” Waters previously said.