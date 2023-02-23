Alex Murdaugh became visibly upset after defense attorney Jim Griffin asked him if he had a good time with his son Paul on the day prior to his murder.

“You could not be around Paul Paul (Paul Murdaugh), you could not be around him and not have a good time,” said Murdaugh getting emotional.

“Were you close to Paul?” defense attorney Jim Griffin asked.

Still crying, Murdaugh replied, “You couldn’t be any closer than Paul Paul and I. Than Buster and I, were and are.”