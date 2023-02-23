US
By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 11:19 a.m. ET, February 23, 2023
1 min ago

Murdaugh gets emotional while talking about his son Paul

From CNN’s Shawn Nottingham

Alex Murdaugh became visibly upset after defense attorney Jim Griffin asked him if he had a good time with his son Paul on the day prior to his murder.

“You could not be around Paul Paul (Paul Murdaugh), you could not be around him and not have a good time,” said Murdaugh getting emotional.

“Were you close to Paul?” defense attorney Jim Griffin asked. 

Still crying, Murdaugh replied, “You couldn’t be any closer than Paul Paul and I. Than Buster and I, were and are.”

13 min ago

Murdaugh confirms he lied repeatedly to officials, attributing it to addiction

Alex Murdaugh testifies on Thursday.
Alex Murdaugh testifies on Thursday. (Pool)

Alex Murdaugh confirmed he lied to investigators about his whereabouts on the night in June 2021 when his wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh were killed.

Here's the exchange Murdaugh had with his lawyer:

"Did you lie to SLED Agent Owen and Deputy Laura Rutland on the night of June 7 and told them that you stayed at the house after dinner?" defense attorney Jim Griffin asked him.

"I did lie to them," he said.

"Did you lie to Agent Owen and Agent Croft on the follow-up interview on June 10, that the last time that you saw Maggie and Paul was at dinner?" Griffin asked.

"I did lie to them," he said.

"And then, in the interview of August 11, did you tell Agent Owen and Agent Croft, did you lie to them by telling them that you were not down at the kennels on that night?" Griffin asked.

"Yes," he responded.

Murdaugh attributed his lies to a drug addiction, which he said "caused me to have paranoid thoughts."

"On June the 7th, I wasn't thinking clearly. I don't think that I was capable of reason," he said.

He apologized to his family and others that he had lied to.

Murdaugh initially denied being at the kennel, but at least 10 witnesses have testified that his voice was heard on a video that Paul Murdaugh recorded at 8:44 p.m. that night.

CNN's Alta Spells contributed reporting to this post.

17 min ago

Murdaugh denies killing his wife and son: "No, I did not"

Alex Murdaugh, at the start of his testimony Thursday, denies killing his wife and son.
Alex Murdaugh, at the start of his testimony Thursday, denies killing his wife and son. (Pool)

When Alex Murdaugh took the stand to testify in his own defense, he repeatedly said he did not kill his wife or son.

In his first question, his lawyer, Jim Griffin, asked, "Mr. Murdaugh, on June 7 2021, did you take this gun or any gun like it and shoot your son Paul in the chest" at his property?

Murdaugh said, "No, I did not."

His lawyer then asked: "Did you take this gun or any gun like it and blow your son's brains out on June 7 or any day, any time?"

Murdaugh responded, "No, I did not."

When the lawyer asked if Murdaugh had killed his wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, the defendant denied it. "I didn’t shoot my wife or my son anytime ever."

33 min ago

NOW: Alex Murdaugh takes the stand

Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in his murder trial.
Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in his murder trial. (Pool)

Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is on trial for murder in the deaths of his wife and son, is taking the stand in his own defense.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 2021 killings of his wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh.

His testimony just started and is ongoing.

24 min ago

Another family friend identifies Murdaugh in kennel video during testimony

From CNN’s Randi Kaye

Nolan Tuten testifies on Thursday.
Nolan Tuten testifies on Thursday. (Pool)

Murdaugh family friend Nolan Tuten was the first witness called on Thursday morning, ahead of testimony from defendant Alex Murdaugh. 

During his testimony, Tuten, identified Murdaugh on the kennel video that was recorded by Paul Murdaugh at 8:44 p.m. ET — the night of the murders.

Prosecutors contend that this was just minutes before Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed.

The video mainly shows a shot of a brown dog, with particular focus on the dog’s tail. No faces are shown, but the voices of three people can be heard. Prosecutors believe one of the voices on the video is Alex Murdaugh’s.

There have been at least 10 witnesses, both for the prosecution and defense, to testify that they recognized Murdaugh on the video. 

On multiple occasions, Murdaugh has told investigators and friends that he was never there. 

57 min ago

SOON: Alex Murdaugh will testify in his own defense

Alex Murdaugh attends his trial on Thursday, February 23.
Alex Murdaugh attends his trial on Thursday, February 23. (Pool)

Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is on trial for murder in the deaths of his wife and son, said he is going to testify today in his own defense.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 2021 killings of his wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh.

“I am going to testify, I want to testify,” said Alex Murdaugh after Judge Clifton Newman advised him of his rights Thursday morning.

There is one witness before Murdaugh testifies.

Murdaugh was sworn in before he informed the judge of his plans to testify.

Newman told Murdaugh that he could invoke the Fifth Amendment if he chose, telling Murdaugh he would instruct the jury that “there is to be absolutely no prejudice to you because you did not testify,” if he decided not to testify.

When asked if he understood the advisement, Murdaugh said, “Yes sir, I do.”

CNN’s Randi Kaye contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 9 min ago

A closer look at the timeline of the Murdaugh family killings

From CNN's Amir Vera and Eric Levenson

Gates near Alex Murdaugh's home in Islandton, South Carolina, are seen in September 2021.
Gates near Alex Murdaugh's home in Islandton, South Carolina, are seen in September 2021. (Jeffrey Collins/AP)

For 87 years, the Murdaugh family name came to represent a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina, where three successive generations controlled the local prosecutor’s office.

But that has all fallen apart in recent years. Now, among other legal and financial problems, Alex Murdaugh is on trial after being accused of killing is wife and son.

Here's a look at the timeline:

June 2021

  • June 7: Alex Murdaugh calls 911 and reports he found his wife Margaret (known as Maggie), 52, and son Paul, 22, shot dead outside of their home in Islandton, a small community about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
  • June 15: The state law enforcement division releases basic information about the killings, saying Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 p.m. and investigators collected evidence that night and the next morning.
  • June 22: The state law enforcement division reopens an investigation into the unsolved death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, whose body was found on the road in 2015 in Hampton County. The agency says the probe is being reopened based on information gathered while investigating the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
  • June 25: Alex Murdaugh and his other son, Buster, announce a $100,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killings of Maggie and Paul.
  • July 22: The state law enforcement division releases redacted audio of Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call the night of the killings. In the audio, a distraught Murdaugh advises dispatchers his wife and son had been shot, are on the ground and are not breathing.

September 2021

  • September 3: Alex Murdaugh resigns from the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm.
  • September 6: Murdaugh releases a statement through his attorney, Dick Harpootlian, to WCSC saying he is resigning from the law firm and entering rehab. Murdaugh’s other attorney, Jim Griffin, later specifies that his client has an opioid addiction.
  • September 7: The law firm says Murdaugh resigned “after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies.”
  • September 8: The South Carolina Supreme Court issues an order suspending Alex Murdaugh’s license to practice law in the state.

July 2022

  • July 12: The South Carolina Supreme Court disbars Alex Murdaugh, according to an order released by the court.
  • July 14: Alex Murdaugh is indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the 2021 killing of his wife and son by a Colleton County grand jury, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.
  • July 20: Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son.

In addition to facing murder charges in the death of his wife and son, in January 2022 Murdaugh was charged with 23 more crimes in four new indictments returned by a grand jury, the state attorney general said, claiming that he stole more than $2.2 million meant for four clients. That's on top of the seven indictments with 21 criminal charges are filed by December 2021 related to an alleged wide-ranging scheme that sought to defraud victims of more than $6 million, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

You can read the full timeline — with everything we know about Murdaugh's other legal and financial challenges — here.

1 hr 22 min ago

Here's what we know about Alex Murdaugh

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Alex Murdaugh, center, sits with his attorneys in court on February 16.
Alex Murdaugh, center, sits with his attorneys in court on February 16. (Joshua Boucher/The State/AP)

Alex Murdaugh is a member of one of the most powerful family dynasties in coastal South Carolina.

Three generations before him served as 14th Circuit Solicitors — leading prosecutions for Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties in the state.

Murdaugh worked at the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), according to the firm. He was married to Margaret Murdaugh and they had two sons: Buster and Paul.

On June 7, 2021, Murdaugh called 911 to report he had found his wife and son Paul shot dead outside their home in Islandton, a community about an hour away from Hilton Head Island, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said.

Less than three months after the double homicide, Murdaugh was shot in the head.

In the week following his shooting, his law firm announced Murdaugh resigned after the discovery that he had “misappropriated funds."

The state Supreme Court then suspended his license to practice law in South Carolina. Murdaugh also announced he planned to begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, saying in a statement through his attorney the killings of his wife and son “caused an incredibly difficult time in my life” and exacerbated a “long battle.”

On Sept. 13 — nine days after his shooting — Murdaugh admitted to authorities he had arranged for a former client to kill him as part of a suicidal fraud scheme, according to an affidavit to support charges against the alleged gunman.

In a statement obtained in September 2021, two of his attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, said Alex Murdaugh’s life “has been devastated by an opioid addiction” and early that month, “it became clear Alex believed that ending his life was his only option. Today, he knows that’s not true.”

1 hr 19 min ago

Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to murder charges last year

From CNN's Dakin Andone and Dianne Gallagher

Alex Murdaugh, right, is seen with his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.
Alex Murdaugh, right, is seen with his wife, Maggie, and son Paul. (Family Friend)

Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son, who were found shot to death on the family’s property in June 2021.

The plea came after Murdaugh was indicted by a Colleton County grand jury in July 2022 on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the deaths of his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22.

He has denied involvement in their deaths, saying he was visiting his mother at the time they were killed.

The murder charges are just the latest — though by far the most serious — brought against the now-disbarred attorney, who also faces charges connected to alleged financial crimes.

Though no new details linking Murdaugh to the murders were revealed in court in July during his arraignment, prosecutor Creighton Waters characterized the evidence against Murdaugh as “substantial.”

“Much of the information that has been gathered in the state grand jury case — all of the 81 allegations of white collar fraud and other crimes, drugs and the like — that has been gathered against Mr. Murdaugh over the course of that long investigation… a lot of that provides the background and the motive for what happened on June 7, 2021,” Waters previously said.