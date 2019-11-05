Members of a Mormon community were attacked while traveling near the US-Mexico border, authorities said today.

A relative of the victims said nine people were killed.

The group — made up mostly of women and children — were traveling through the region of Sierra Madre Occidental, the Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua Cesar Peniche Espejel said in a statement released today.

The attack took place in the region of in the region of Sierra Madre Occidental.

Espejel said in the statement that due to the remote location of the attack, it has “not been possible to specify an official figure of the total number of victims.” He has confirmed that officials from Chihuahua have been sent to the area to assist.

Early this morning, Christopher Landau, US Ambassador to Mexico, sent a tweet from his verified account stating, “The security of our nationals is our main priority. I am following closely the situation in the mountains between Sonora and Chihuahua.”