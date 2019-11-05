Her family members were killed in the attack: "It just seems like a bad dream"

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico's Security Minister confirmed nine people were killed Monday in an attack on a Mormon family traveling in Mexico.

Speaking in a daily news conference alongside Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo confirmed three women and six children were killed in the attack. A family member confirmed the deaths to CNN earlier today.

Durazo said the attack could have been a case of mistaken identity of "conflicting groups in the area."

President Obrador offered his condolences to the family, calling it a "terrible tragedy," adding, "innocent children have lost their lives."