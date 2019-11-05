US official calls deadly attack in Mexico "reprehensible" 

The bodies of nine deceased family members have been returned to their family ranch, which is known as La Mora, according to family relative Alex LeBaron.

LeBaron added that vigils have been set up but exact details have not been released. Funerals are expected to take place within the next 48 hours.

The victims were traveling in a caravan of three cars in Mexico when they were attacked. Three mothers and six children were killed, including a woman named Rhonita Marie Miller and four of her seven children.

The family describes themselves as being part of a Mormon community of about 3,000 members.