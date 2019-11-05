Deadly attack on Mormons on US-Mexico border
US official calls deadly attack in Mexico "reprehensible"
An official for the Department of Homeland Security spoke out on the attack that killed nine US-Mexico citizens, including two infants and four children, in Mexico yesterday.
“I want to address the horrific events in Mexico from the last 24 hours. The reprehensible killings in northern Mexico of American citizens, including women, children, and infants is a stark example of how these brutal organizations operate on a daily basis. The violence and disregard for human life displayed by these criminal organizations is a barbaric and gruesome as any terrorist organization we see around the globe,” DHS official David Glawe said.
The attorney general of the State of Chihuahua, from which the family had traveled to the state of Sonora, said preliminary information indicates they were attacked by criminal groups. A family member told CNN the victims were attacked “separately but simultaneously by two different groups of same cartel" — but officials have not explicitly said a drug cartel was behind the attack.
Bodies of Mormon family killed in Mexico have been returned to family ranch
The bodies of nine deceased family members have been returned to their family ranch, which is known as La Mora, according to family relative Alex LeBaron.
LeBaron added that vigils have been set up but exact details have not been released. Funerals are expected to take place within the next 48 hours.
The victims were traveling in a caravan of three cars in Mexico when they were attacked. Three mothers and six children were killed, including a woman named Rhonita Marie Miller and four of her seven children.
The family describes themselves as being part of a Mormon community of about 3,000 members.
Mexico had a record number of homicides last year, and 2019 is on track to break it
Yesterday's deadly attack on members of a Mormon community driving near the US-Mexico border is Mexico's latest high-profile massacre. As Mexican authorities grapple with violence in the region, the number of killings keeps soaring.
Last year, Mexico witnessed its highest number of homicides — 33,000. And 2019 is on course to break that record.
Just last month, 13 Mexican police officers were killed in an ambush in the western state of Michoacan.
Now, grief from yesterday's attack has spread across two countries.
Arizona resident Leah Staddon said her relatives were among the victims of Monday's ambush.
"Their vehicle was on fire and there were bullet holes all throughout it," Staddon told CNN affiliate KTVK.
"I think a lot of us are just speechless. It's just horrific," she added.
There are 8 survivors from the deadly attack in Mexico, official says
There are eight survivors from the attack yesterday near the US-Mexico border, according to Mexico's Security Minister.
Alfonso Durazo, the security minister of Mexico, said that there were eight survivors from the attack. He confirmed that nine dual US-Mexican citizens — three mothers and six children — were killed.
It was not immediately clear what condition the survivors are in.
Here's a timeline of how the deadly attack unfolded
Nine people with dual US-Mexican citizenship, including three mothers and six children, were killed in the attack near the US-Mexico border.
Here's the timeline of how the attack unfolded yesterday, according to Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo.
- From 11:30 a.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET: The LeBaron family — comprised of approximately three women and 14 children — traveled in three cars from Galeana, Chihuahua, to Bavispe, in the Mexican state of Sonora.
- 3:00 p.m. ET: The family was "ambushed" by an "armed group".
- 3:18 p.m. ET: Julián LeBarón requested support from the National Guard for this armed attack against his relatives in Bavispe, Sonora.
- 7:00 p.m. ET: Elements of the Agua Prieta military garrison moved to the area. Elements of the Zaragoza National Guard, Janos and Moctezuma also moved to the scene and to Bavispe.
- 8:00 p.m. ET: Julián LeBarón and local residents went to the scene of attack to look for survivors.
- 8:30 p.m. ET: Secretary of national defense began patrolling the limits of Chihuahua and Sonora.
- 9:20 p.m. ET: The attorney general of the State of Chihuahua sent forces from the State Investigation Agency and the State Security Commission to Janos, Chihuahua.
- 10:30 p.m. ET: Chihuahua and Sonora officials established a search operation.
- 11:05 p.m. ET: The National Guard and the Secretary of National Defense confirmed the death of two women and two minors, as well as seven people located alive.
- 2:05 a.m. ET: The Secretary of National Defense confirmed nine deaths, three women and six minors.
Mitt Romney: "Our prayers are with their families who have suffered such an unspeakable tragedy"
Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, called the attacks on a Mormon family near the US-Mexico border "an unspeakable tragedy."
"The U.S. must work with Mexican officials to hold accountable those responsible for this senseless violence," he tweeted.
The Mormons who were attacked appear to be members of a fundamentalist sect that is separate from the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, an LDS church spokesman said.
Some of Romney's ancestors led the first group of Mormons to the state of Chihuahua. You can read more about his relatives in Mexico here.
FBI offers to help Mexico in investigation of deaths of Americans
The FBI has offered to assist Mexican authorities in the investigation into the killing of nine Americans in northern Mexico last night, an FBI official said. A family member said the nine victims all had dual US-Mexican citizenship.
Earlier today, President Trump tweeted, offering assistance to Mexico.
Speaking in a daily news conference today, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked President Trump for his help — but said it is "Mexico's responsibility" to deal with this incident.
Victims include two 8-month-old babies
This photo shows five of the nine victims of the deadly attack on the US-Mexico border.
Rhonita Marie Miller, 30, was killed in the attack. The girl in the red dress, 10-year-old Krystal Bellaine Miller, and the boy in the gray shirt, 12-year-old Howard Jacob Miller, Jr., were also killed.
The 8-month-old babies — Tiana Gricel and Titus Alvin Miller — are also dead.
The man in the back, 30-year-old Howard Miller, is alive.
The three children in the front — from left to right, 2-year-old Zach, 5-year-old Amaryllis and 8-year-old Tristan — also survived. Their faces have been blurred.
Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo has confirmed that at least three women and six children were killed in the attack. A relative of the victims said the nine were family members and all had dual US-Mexico citizenship.
Family members rushed to the attack scene when they saw a fire burning: "All they found was charred remains, ash and bones"
Kendra Lee Miller says her brother, Howard Miller, and her sister-in-law, Rhonita Maria Miller, were getting ready for her wedding when their car was attacked in Northern Mexico, she told CNN.
Kendra told CNN that Rhonita, 30, was driving with four of her seven children in one of the three cars that was attacked.
“They were driving together for safety reasons,” Kendra said, “Rhonita was going to do some shopping there [in Tucson] and pick up her husband to come down for the wedding.”
The wedding was scheduled to take place next week in La Mora, Mexico, where the family ranch is located.
Kendra said there were two other cars in the caravan:
- Dawna Ray Langford, 43, was driving in another car with her two children, 11-year-old Trevor Harvey Langford, and 2-year-old Rogan Jay Langford, Kendra said. “Dawna was going to visit her family with her children in Chihuahua.”
- Another member of the La Mora community, 29-year-old Christina Marie Langford Johnson, was traveling in another car with her 7-month-old son, Kendra said. She was “going to meet her husband and the rest of her children because they were all moving up to North Dakota,” Kendra said.
The caravan of three cars left La Mora early yesterday — but Rhonita’s vehicle broke down with a flat tire, Kendra said. The group in the three cars traveled back to pick up another car.
Back in La Mora, Rhonita took her mother’s car with her children and continued back on the journey with the other two vehicles, driven by Christina and Dawna.
Kendra says her brother Andre was on the mountain road near La Mora when he saw a fire in the distance where the caravan of three cars was attacked.
Here's how she explained it:
“My brother was fixing Rhonita’s broken-down vehicle, saw a fire, didn’t think anything of it. Then saw the explosion, went to check it out, saw it was my mother’s vehicle, full of bullet holes, completely ablaze. He hoped and prayed my sister-in-law and four children had gotten out. He rushed back to La Mora for help. My dad, Kenneth Miller, was just about to head to our family ranch in the opposite direction,” Kendra said.
“My dad, Andre and couple of uncles and relatives went to check up the vehicle, all they found was charred remains, ash and bones. They were able to verify there were five people in the vehicle, it appeared one of them who we think Howard junior, older son, tried to get out because the passenger door was open. There were remains inside and outside of the vehicle.”