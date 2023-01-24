People leave flowers and candles at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, for the victims of the mass shooting on Monday. (David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images)

At least one Chinese citizen was killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting on Saturday, the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles said in a statement.

The statement didn’t specify how many Chinese citizens were among the 11 victims.

“The serious shooting incident in the Chinese community is shocking and deeply regrettable,” the Chinese Consulate's statement read. The Chinese embassy and consulates in the US were ordered to lower their flags to half-staff.

The consulate also reminded Chinese citizens in its consular district to “raise risk awareness, strengthen security precautions, and ensure their own safety," according to the statement.