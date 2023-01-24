The gunman was "very familiar" with the dance studio in Monterey Park where the shooting took place, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón told CNN's Erin Burnett Monday.
"He has been part of that community, he met his ex-wife there," Gascón said on the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. "There is certainly the appearance that this was targeted."
As far as how the gunman was able to get a hold of weapons — one of which was a modified semi-automatic firearm — that are considered illegal in California, Gascón said he "has been a gun enthusiast for many years," so it is possible he acquired some of the weapons before they were illegal in California.