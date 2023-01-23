2 Monterey Park shooting victims have been identified

Brandon Tsay speaks about stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter at the Lai Lai ballroom in Alhambra, California. (ABC)

Brandon Tsay is being hailed as a hero for stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, California. He told ABC that the incident has left him "shook."

"It was Chinese New Year's. We were hosting a social dance party. I was in the lobby. It was late into the evening, most of our customers already left. I wasn't paying attention to the front door — I was looking into the dance ballroom, the dance floor, and this is when I heard the sound of the front door quickly closing and instantly followed by the sound of metal object clinking together as if they were rubbing," Tsay said. "That's when I turned around and saw that there was an Asian man holding a gun."

"My first thoughts was – I was gonna die here. This was it," Tsay added.

The man was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, CNN had previously reported. Tsay said he didn't recognize the shooter.

"He didn't seem like he was here for any money, he wasn't here to rob us," Tsay said. "When he was looking around the room it seemed like he was looking for targets – people to harm."

Tsay said he needed to disarm the shooter or else "everybody would have died."

"Something came over me – I realized, I needed to get the weapon away from him," he added.

"When I got the courage, I lunged at him with both my hands, grabbed the weapon and we had a struggle. We struggled into the lobby, trying to get this gun away from each other," Tsay said. "He was hitting me across the face. Bashing the back of my head. I was trying to use my elbows to separate the gun away from him, create some distance."

Once he was able to seize the gun from the shooter, he told the man to leave. "At this point I thought he would run away, but he was just standing there, contemplating whether to fight or to run away. I really thought I would have to shoot him."

But the shooter walked out the door and returned to his van, Tsay said, adding that he then called the police.

The incident left him with bruising on his body, across his nose and the back of his head, Tsay added. "After the incident, I was shook. I was shaken all night. I couldn't believe what happened."