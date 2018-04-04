America marks the 50th anniversary of MLK's assassinationBy Meg Wagner
Why marchers in Memphis are carrying "I am a man" signs
Crowds in Memphis have gathered near the site where Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated 50 years ago today. Many of them are carrying black and white signs that read, "I am a man."
Here's what they mean:
The signs resemble those carried through the city by striking sanitation workers in 1968.
King was in Memphis on April 4, 1968, in an effort to rally support for the sanitation workers' strike, which started that February, over dangerous working conditions and the deaths of two men who were crushed to death in garbage compactors.
Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb had refused to meet with workers or recognize their union. They marched in downtown Memphis wearing and carrying what have become iconic sandwich boards and placards emblazoned with the words, "I Am a Man."
Local politicians of the time say that the strike was all but broken until King came to Memphis to re-energize the sanitation workers.
Trump: "I ask every citizen to join me in remembering this great American hero"
President Trump tweeted a video marking the 50th anniversary of Marin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.
He continued: "I ask every citizen to join me in remembering this great American hero, and to carry on his legacy of justice, equality and freedom."
The mood in Memphis this morning is both solemn and celebratory
A blend of people — both locals and visitors from across the country — have gathered in Memphis today. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed at a motel in the city 50 years ago today.
The mood is also mixed, CNN's Victor Blackwell reports.
Blackwell says there's a sense of reverence in the crowd gathered around the motel because "this is a sacred place."
But there's also a sense of celebration.
"The son of Dr. King, Martin Luther King III, ... said this is a day we should use to remember his life and celebrate his accomplishments," Blackwell said.
How marchers in DC got to the National Mall this morning
Marchers are gathered in Washington DC right now for the ACT to End Racism Rally on the National Mall.
They got there this morning with a silent walk from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
The rally on the Mall will last into the late afternoon, featuring speakers, including religious leaders, artists, and activists.
These 2 lawyers will get the MLK Nonviolent Peace Prize today
Two lawyers will be awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize today. The award is being presented in Atlanta, where King was born.
The prize will go to Benjamin Ferencz, for his work prosecuting German Nazi leaders at Nuremburg, and Bryan Stevenson, for his work to make mandatory life-without-parole sentences for all children 17 or younger unconstitutional.
Barack Obama: "Dr. King was controversial, but he studied and fought and crafted what he had to say"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Former President Barack Obama joined civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis to reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination.
In a six-and-a-half minute video, shot in black and white, Lewis and Obama spoke to a group of high school students. Lewis recalled learning that King had been shot while campaigning for Robert Kennedy in Indianapolis.
"The thing I regret more than anything else is I probably didn't spend enough time with him and learning from him. I thought he would be around a long time," he said.
During the conversation, a young man asked the leaders how being controversial could be both a benefit and a disadvantage.
Trump proclamation: "We must see Dr. King's life mission through and denounce racism"
The White House last night released a proclamation from President Trump marking today's 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Part of the proclamation reads:
In remembrance of his profound and inspirational virtues, we look to do as Dr. King did while this world was privileged enough to still have him. We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters lest we perish together as fools. We must embrace the sanctity of life and love our neighbor as we love ourselves. As a united people, we must see Dr. King's life mission through and denounce racism, inhumanity, and all those things that seek to divide us. It is not government that will achieve Dr. King's ideals, but rather the people of this great country who will see to it that our Nation represents all that is good and true, and embodies unity, peace, and justice. We must actively aspire to secure the dream of living together as one people with a common purpose.
MLK's daughter honors her father: "Thank you. Miss you."
Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest daughter, tweeted several photos of her father on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
How Martin Luther King Jr.'s son learned his dad had been shot
Martin Luther King III said he was watching the news on April 4, 1968, when he learned his father had been shot.
"I remember this time April 4, you know, 50 years ago and watching on the news the evening about 7:01 p.m. Atlanta time, 6:01 Memphis, and it flashed across the screen that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had just been shot," he told CNN.
He continued: "Obviously that was a moment that was, 'Oh, my god, what has happened?' And my brother and sisters and I said ran back to mom and dad's room to kind of get an explanation of what was happening, and mom was preparing to come to Memphis to be by dad's side."
To civil rights activist Heather Booth, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination felt like a rupture.
