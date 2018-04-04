America marks the 50th anniversary of MLK's assassinationBy Meg Wagner
Why you'll hear 39 bells today
The assassination 50 years ago of Martin Luther King Jr. will be marked Wednesday with events in the city where he was born, the city where he was gunned down, and other places around the nation.
Sites across the United States will ring bells 39 times, symbolizing the civil rights leader's age at his death.
The sole surviving members of King's entourage return to the scene of his killing
The agitator and the diplomat grip the railing on the second-floor balcony of the Lorraine Motel, the spot where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. fell dead from an assassin's bullet.
It's been 50 years since King's slaying, but this marks the first time the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Ambassador Andrew Young have been back to the motel together.
The sole surviving members of King's entourage that day, Jackson and Young have met CNN here to discuss their friend and teacher's legacy, which they, in their own distinct ways, have carried on.
The day after his visit to the motel, now home to the National Civil Rights Museum, Jackson told CNN that being on the balcony peeled back the scab of "a wound that remains raw."