50 years: On this day in 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed on a motel balcony in Memphis.

In Washington DC: Marchers are gathering for the ACT to End Racism Rally on the National Mall.

In Memphis: Tributes saluting King will take place in the courtyard of the Lorraine Motel, now home to the National Civil Rights Museum.

In Atlanta: In the city of his birth, a bell at the King center will toll for each year of King's life.