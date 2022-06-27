Missouri governor asks for prayers for those impacted by Amtrak train derailment
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said that he is "saddened" to hear about the Amtrak train that derailed, injuring at least 50 people, the company said.
Amtrak said that the train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it hit a truck that was at a crossing near Mendon, Missouri. Amtrak said there were about 243 people and 12 crew members on board with "early reports of injuries," it said in a statement.
Parson also said in his tweet, "we ask for Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted."
Read the tweet:
4 min ago
Those with questions about friends and family on derailed Amtrak urged to call hotline
Amtrak is urging anyone who has questions about friends and family who were traveling on the train that derailed near Mendon, Missouri, to call their hotline.
That number is: 800-523-9101.
"Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs," Amtrak said on its website.
Director Eric McKenzie with Chariton County Ambulance Service told CNN in a phone call that there are multiple fatalities and at least 50 injuries.
9 min ago
"Everything started to go in slow motion": Passenger describes Amtrak train derailment in Missouri
From CNN’s Amanda Musa
Approximately 243 passengers were on board an Amtrak train Monday when it derailed in Western Missouri.
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it apparently struck a dump truck at a public crossing.
One passenger, Robert Nightingale, told CNN Newsroom that he was trying to take a nap when the train derailed and landed on its side.
“I was in my sleeper and I was dozing off. The train was running a bit late so I decided to take a nap before my lunch reservation.” Nightingale said. “And then everything started to go in slow motion. Like I could feel the tracks go back and forth, back and forth.”
After the train came to a halt, Nightingale told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that he and other passengers climbed out of the train and onto the roof.
“I got myself together. Grabbed my backpack and my computer and opened up my door and climbed into the hallway and then climbed up into the room that was next to me, which was now above me. And then I saw an opening and a family getting out. And then I got out and then I sat on the roof," he said.
When asked if he knew if anyone was killed, Nightingale told CNN, “I don't know. Except for the gentleman that was driving the cement truck or whatever... his wife came running up to the scene. She wanted to see him, and they said ‘no,’ and that was that.”