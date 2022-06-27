Approximately 8 train cars involved in derailment, officials say

Passenger Ron Goulet shared an image of what appears to be part of a large truck near the scene of the accident. (Courtesy Ron Goulet)

Approximately eight train cars have derailed in an incident involving a dump truck, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

MSHP and numerous other agencies have responded to the scene located southwest of Mendon, Missouri, in Chariton County, according to a tweet posted Monday.

According to the tweet, local and surrounding agencies are on scene providing assistance.

In an updated statement, Amtrak said that Southwest Chief Train 4 derailed 8 cars and two locomotives around 12:42 p.m. CT (1:42 p.m. ET).