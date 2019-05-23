Missouri, Oklahoma and other areas hit with severe weather this week are not out of the woods yet.

Today tornadoes could pose threats from Lubbock, Texas, to the Kansas City area and from Columbus, Ohio, to Philadelphia, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

Here's a look at the areas most at risk of extreme weather today:

And severe weather will continue for these areas tomorrow:

There's a flood risk, too: Serious river flooding — including along the already swollen Mississippi River — is expected as more rain falls over the region in the next few days.