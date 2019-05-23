Deadly tornadoes hit Missouri
Storms will continue today. Here's where to expect them.
Missouri, Oklahoma and other areas hit with severe weather this week are not out of the woods yet.
Today tornadoes could pose threats from Lubbock, Texas, to the Kansas City area and from Columbus, Ohio, to Philadelphia, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.
Here's a look at the areas most at risk of extreme weather today:
And severe weather will continue for these areas tomorrow:
There's a flood risk, too: Serious river flooding — including along the already swollen Mississippi River — is expected as more rain falls over the region in the next few days.
Authorities warn against travel to hard-hit areas
Storms blew across Missouri last night, spawning tornadoes that tore through towns and cities.
Daylight is revealing the extent of the damage, and officials are telling the public to stay out of affected areas.
It's morning in Jefferson City. Here's what it looks like now.
Jefferson City, Missouri, is waking up this morning after a massive tornado hit the city overnight. Some residents are getting their first look at the damage now.
The tornado's funnel was wider than its height, and hit shortly before midnight Wednesday, sending debris as high as 13,000 feet into the air, according to the National Weather Service.
No deaths had been reported as of Thursday morning, Jefferson City police Lt. David Williams said, but at least nine people were transported to area hospitals in the city, Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesperson Mike O'Connell said early Thursday.
There have been 29 tornados in 24 hours
At least 29 tornadoes have been reported over the past 24 hours, mostly in Missouri and Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service.
This is just the latest in a week of extreme weather: A total of 171 tornadoes have been reported since Friday.
And there could be more: Tornadoes could pose threats today from Lubbock, Texas, to Kansas City and from Columbus, Ohio, to Philadelphia, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.
A tornado-filled storm killed 3 people in Missouri yesterday
A tornado hit the Missouri capital as people slept late Wednesday night — part of a deadly spring storm system that has ravaged the central United States over the past several days, unleashing twisters, drenching rain, flash flooding and hail.
More than 150 miles southwest of Jefferson City, the storm killed at least three people earlier Wednesday in Golden City, Missouri.