The exterior of a Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center is seen on May 31, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Missouri has denied Planned Parenthood a license to operate its St. Louis clinic. Missouri is now set to become the first state in the nation without an abortion clinic since Roe v. Wade.

The decision, handed down in a ruling by Judge Michael Stelzer during a Friday morning hearing in St. Louis, was announced after the state's last clinic said it was refusing to comply with a law on pelvic exams.

The St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, sued Missouri's health department for refusing to renew its license, which was supposed to expire May 31.

A judge ordered the Department of Health and Senior Services to decide by today whether it would renew a license for the clinic. The clinic had been operating under a preliminary injunction as the licensing dispute worked its way through court.