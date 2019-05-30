Missouri's only abortion clinic fights to keep its license
Missouri judge to rule on Planned Parenthood license by Friday
Arguments have concluded in the Planned Parenthood hearing and a decision is expected by Friday.
Judge Michael Stelzer heard arguments from both sides in the fight to renew the license for Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic. At a post hearing news conference, M'Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, said the state is making decisions in an “arbitrary and capricious way.”
Mead said Planned Parenthood has “bent over backwards” to try to comply with rules and the state continues to change them.
On Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Michael Parson claimed that the health department discovered "numerous violations of state laws and regulations" during an annual inspection of the facility in March.
The clinic’s license to perform abortions expires by end of day Friday.
CNN's Julia Jones contributed to this post.
Women in St. Louis are protesting at an "emergency response" rally
Planned Parenthood has organized a "Emergency Response Rally" at Luther Ely Smith Park in St. Louis. They were joined by members of SEIU Local 1 and NARAL Missouri.
The protesters are calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to "stop weaponizing the health department & renew the license for MO’s last health center that provides abortion!"
One attendee tweeted: “So utterly devastated that my state may be the 1st to ban all abortions this week! I will fight this w/ everything I have!!!”
With reporting from CNN's Christina Zdanowicz
6 US states only have 1 abortion clinic
In just a few days, Missouri could become the first state in the country with zero abortion clinics.
But several other states are just one closure away from that fate, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for reproductive rights. They are:
- Kentucky
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- West Virginia
Less than a week ago, Missouri's governor signed a bill banning abortions after 8 weeks
Missouri's only abortion clinic could lose its ability to perform the procedure tomorrow — but that's not the only challenge abortion rights advocates are facing in the state.
Earlier this month Missouri lawmakers passed a bill to ban abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.
Last Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 126 into law.
The legislation includes exceptions for what it defines as medical emergencies — such as cases when a mother's life is at risk or she is facing serious permanent injury — but not for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.
"By signing this bill today, we are sending a strong signal to the nation that, in Missouri, we stand for life, protect women's health, and advocate for the unborn," said Parson. "All life has a value and is worth protecting."
It's not just Missouri: Other states have enacted strict anti-abortion bills in recent weeks. Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi have also joined that chorus, though the Mississippi law was just struck down by a federal judge.
Planned Parenthood is fighting to keep the only abortion clinic in Missouri open
The fate of abortion in Missouri will be argued in court today as Planned Parenthood fights the state for refusing to renew the license it needs to continue offering the service in its St. Louis clinic.
That annual license expires on Friday, and without it, abortion services in Missouri will be no more — making it the first state in more than 45 years to no longer offer the procedure.
But remember: The lack of a license would not mean the end of the health center. It would still provide care including birth control, STD testing and treatment, cancer screenings and more, explained Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Bonyen Lee-Gilmore.