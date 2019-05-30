Arguments have concluded in the Planned Parenthood hearing and a decision is expected by Friday.

Judge Michael Stelzer heard arguments from both sides in the fight to renew the license for Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic. At a post hearing news conference, M'Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, said the state is making decisions in an “arbitrary and capricious way.”

Mead said Planned Parenthood has “bent over backwards” to try to comply with rules and the state continues to change them.

On Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Michael Parson claimed that the health department discovered "numerous violations of state laws and regulations" during an annual inspection of the facility in March.

The clinic’s license to perform abortions expires by end of day Friday.

