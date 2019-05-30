Kim Gamel/Twitter

Planned Parenthood has organized a "Emergency Response Rally" at Luther Ely Smith Park in St. Louis. They were joined by members of SEIU Local 1 and NARAL Missouri.

The protesters are calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to "stop weaponizing the health department & renew the license for MO’s last health center that provides abortion!"

One attendee tweeted: “So utterly devastated that my state may be the 1st to ban all abortions this week! I will fight this w/ everything I have!!!”

With reporting from CNN's Christina Zdanowicz