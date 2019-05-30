Post-it notes with messages calling for a veto are seen outside Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office on May 17 after the Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill to ban abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy. Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Missouri's only abortion clinic could lose its ability to perform the procedure tomorrow — but that's not the only challenge abortion rights advocates are facing in the state.

Earlier this month Missouri lawmakers passed a bill to ban abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

Last Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 126 into law.

The legislation includes exceptions for what it defines as medical emergencies — such as cases when a mother's life is at risk or she is facing serious permanent injury — but not for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

"By signing this bill today, we are sending a strong signal to the nation that, in Missouri, we stand for life, protect women's health, and advocate for the unborn," said Parson. "All life has a value and is worth protecting."

It's not just Missouri: Other states have enacted strict anti-abortion bills in recent weeks. Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi have also joined that chorus, though the Mississippi law was just struck down by a federal judge.