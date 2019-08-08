Mass immigration arrests in Mississippi
Confidential informants helped ICE find plant mangers hiring undocumented workers, sources say
ICE used confidential informants employed at several of the food processing plants raided in Mississippi in order to identify managers or supervisors who knew they were hiring undocumented workers, a senior immigration official with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.
At one of the plants, for example, it was revealed that an employee was receiving anywhere from $500 to $800 from each unauthorized worker that was hired by the plant.
Other employees and owners with knowledge of the illegal hiring practices at these sites were also identified during the months-long investigation. In some cases, audio and video recordings were obtained.
The raids — which led to 680 arrests — took place at 7 food processing plants in Bay Springs, Canton, Sebastopol, Morton, Pelahatchie and Carthage.
Sen. Kamala Harris: ICE raids were "designed to tear families apart"
Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, tweeted about Wednesday's massive ICE raids saying they were "designed to tear families apart, spread fear, and terrorize communities."
The tweet featured a video showing immigrant parents and their children.
"These children went to daycare and are now returning home without their parents because Trump wants to play politics with their lives," she tweeted.
Undocumented parents took their kids to school yesterday, but they didn’t get to pick them up
It was the first day of school in Morton, Mississippi, Wednesday, and many undocumented parents and their children went together to the first morning drop off, said Elizabeth Iraheta.
By the end of the day, some of those children were all alone, she said.
US immigration authorities arrested about 680 undocumented immigrants at seven sites in six different cities in Mississippi on Wednesday.
As the scene unfolded, people wondered what will happen to the children of the detained immigrants.
A Facebook video broadcast live at the scene showed an 11-year-old girl sobbing and begging an officer for a chance to see her mother as bystanders tried to comfort her.
In the video, an officer noted that the mother is being processed "because she doesn't have papers to be here legally," then later told the crying girl that her mother would be released and wouldn't be deported.
But Iraheta said she isn't sure what will happen to the girl's mother, how many people were detained at the plant where she works or what will happen to them now.
"Today was the first day of school. All the parents went to take their kids to school," Iraheta said. "Now their kids maybe are alone. "
What ICE is saying: Albence, the acting ICE director, told reporters Wednesday that in the past the agency has worked with school liaisons to help "find placement" for children when their parents are detained.
"Most of the time, they're placed with another family member," he said, adding that each case would be evaluated and handled individually.
"Some of the parents that were arrested will be released and placed on an ankle monitor throughout (their immigration) proceedings," he said.
Bernie Sanders on raids: "This is evil"
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidiate, called the Wednesday ICE raids in Mississippi "evil."
"Our job is to reject Trump's racist agenda, end the terror inflicted on immigrant communities and bring families together, not tear them apart," he tweeted.
680 undocumented immigrants were arrested yesterday. It may be the biggest single-state raid in US history.
US immigration authorities have detained some 680 undocumented immigrants in what a federal prosecutor described as a record-setting operation.
US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst told reporters the arrests took place at seven sites in six different cities in Mississippi on Wednesday. The raids, he said, are "believed to be the largest single-state immigration enforcement operation in our nation's history."
Officials declined to provide details about what sites had been targeted, citing what they said was an ongoing criminal investigation. CNN affiliates reported the raids at food-processing plants throughout the state.