This combination of photos shows, from top left, former Rankin County sheriff's deputies Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield appearing at the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Mississippi, August 14, 2023. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Six White former Mississippi law enforcement officers sentenced in federal court last month after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the torture and abuse of two Black men are scheduled to be sentenced again Wednesday – this time on state charges related to the same January 2023 crimes.

The hearing is scheduled to take place in a circuit court that sits in the heart of the Rankin County seat of Brandon – across the street from a Confederate monument – and around 20 miles from the home where the racially charged torture of Parker and Jenkins took place.

The defendants, who include five former Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies; Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, Daniel Opdyke, Jeffrey Middleton, and former Richland Police Department officer Joshua Hartfield, pleaded guilty in August to state and federal charges tied to the abuse of Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins.

Their state sentences will potentially run concurrently with the federal prison sentences they were handed in a Jackson courtroom last month: 10 years for Hartfield, 17.5 years for Middleton, 17.5 years for Opdyke, just over 27 years for McAlpin, 20 years for Elward and 40 years for Dedmon.

It’s unclear whether the state charges will result in any additional prison time since they’d likely be concurrent with the federal sentences.

Read more about how today's sentencing could play out here.