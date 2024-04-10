From CNN's Emma Tucker, Ray Sanchez, Jade Gordon and Ryan Young
At least three of the defendants – then-deputies Hunter Elward, Jeffrey Middleton and Daniel Opdyke – were part of a group of deputies that called themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their willingness to use excessive force and not report it, federal prosecutors said in court documents.
A federal court sentenced the highest-ranking officer of this squad – Brett McAlpin – to more than 27 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors described McAlpin, a former deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, as “the one calling the shots” and as a “mafia don” among the rogue cops who tortured citizens – acts associated with another time in the state of Mississippi.
Christian Dedmon, 29, ex-Rankin County Sheriff’s narcotics investigator: 40 years
Brett McAlpin, 53, ex-Rankin County Sheriff’s chief investigator: 27 1/4 years
Hunter Elward, 31, ex-Rankin County Sheriff’s deputy: 20 years
Jeffrey Middleton, 46, ex-Rankin County Sheriff’s lieutenant: 17 1/2 years
Daniel Opdyke, 28, ex-Rankin County Sheriff’s deputy: 17 1/2 years
Joshua Hartfield, 32, ex-Richland Police narcotics investigator: 10 years
All six have also pleaded guilty to state charges.
Former Mississippi officers will be sentenced in state court today in "Goon Squad" torture of 2 Black men
Six White former Mississippi law enforcement officers sentenced in federal court last month after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the torture and abuse of two Black men are scheduled to be sentenced again Wednesday – this time on state charges related to the same January 2023 crimes.
The hearing is scheduled to take place in a circuit court that sits in the heart of the Rankin County seat of Brandon – across the street from a Confederate monument – and around 20 miles from the home where the racially charged torture of Parker and Jenkins took place.
The defendants, who include five former Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies; Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, Daniel Opdyke, Jeffrey Middleton, and former Richland Police Department officer Joshua Hartfield, pleaded guilty in August to state and federal charges tied to the abuse of Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins.
Their state sentences will potentially run concurrently with the federal prison sentences they were handed in a Jackson courtroom last month: 10 years for Hartfield, 17.5 years for Middleton, 17.5 years for Opdyke, just over 27 years for McAlpin, 20 years for Elward and 40 years for Dedmon.
It’s unclear whether the state charges will result in any additional prison time since they’d likely be concurrent with the federal sentences.