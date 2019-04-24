Joann Cunningham and Andrew “Drew” Freund, Sr. — who have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old son, AJ — gave police information that ultimately led officers to his body, police said.

Police and FBI investigators interviewed the parents "after information was obtained through a forensic analysis of cell phone data," Crystal Lake Police wrote in a statement.

"Once presented with evidence obtained by investigators, both Joann and Andrew Sr. provided information that ultimately led to the recovery of the deceased subject," the statement read.