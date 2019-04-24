Parents charged in death of missing 5-year-old boyBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
These are the charges AJ's parents are facing
Joann Cunningham and Andrew “Drew” Freund, Sr. have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old son, Andrew "AJ" Freund.
Here's the full breakdown of the charges they face:
Joann Cunningham
- 5 counts of first degree murder
- 4 counts aggravated battery
- 2 counts of aggravated domestic battery
- 1 count of failure to report a missing or child death
Andrew “Drew” Freund Sr.
- 5 counts of first degree murder
- 2 counts aggravated battery
- 1 counts of aggravated domestic battery
- 2 counts of concealment of homicidal death
- 1 count of failure to report a missing or child death
Officials have not yet determined cause of death
Chief James Black of the Crystal Lake Police Department said Andrew "AJ" Freund's cause of death is unknown at this time.
The coroner's office will determine the cause of death at a later date, he said.
Black said officers found what they believe to be AJ's body buried in a shallow grave and wrapped in plastic. The 5-year-old had been missing for about a week.
AJ Freund's parents charged with first-degree murder
Crystal Lake Police are charging both of AJ Freund's parents with murder after the two provided information that led police to his body, which was discovered in a remote area of Woodstock, Illinois.
The cause of death is unknown.
The boy's father, Andrew Freund Sr., and his mother, JoAnn Cunningham, are charged with five counts of first-degree murder as well as a variety of other charges, including battery and failure to report a missing child, police said.
Police added that it was forensic evidence from cell phone data that was presented to the parents during interview that led to a break in the case.
Police say they've found AJ Freund's body
Crystal Lake Police say they believe they have found the body of 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund, who had been missing for about a week.
The body was "buried in a shallow grave wrapped in plastic," police said.
The news conference will now be at 2 p.m. ET
The police and the FBI news conference about AJ Freund, the missing 5-year-old who was last seen a week ago, has been pushed back until 2 p.m. ET.
SOON: Police to hold press conference on missing Illinois boy
Crystal Lake Police and the FBI will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. ET regarding the search for A.J. Freund, the missing 5-year-old who was last seen a week ago.
Speaking at the conference, police say, will be Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black and FBI Special Agent Colin McGuire.
Officials previously reported the smell of "dog feces and urine" at the home of missing 5-year-old
From CNN’s Sheena Jones and Brad Parks
Crystal Lake police released a redacted 63-page FOIA request detailing several calls made to the home of JoAnn Cunningham.
In one of the reports an officer describes the unlivable conditions in the home including ‘dog feces and urine’ on the floor, the report said.
Read the report excerpt:
Cunningham’s 5-year-old son, AJ, went missing from their home in Crystal Lake, IL last week.
During one visit to the home in 2018, officials recalled broken windows, water damage on the kitchen ceiling, piles of clothes on the couch and the dining room table. The officer recalled going upstairs to where Cunningham’s two boys slept only to smell a strong smell of feces with the windows open, the report said.
Cunningham is expected to appear at the McHenry County Courthouse in Woodstock, Illinois for a custody hearing today regarding her younger son that was removed from her home after AJ went missing.
Police in Illinois release father's 911 call about missing 5-year-old son
From CNN's Ray Sanchez
"We have a missing child."
With those words, the father of 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund calmly reported the Illinois boy missing last Thursday morning, according to a 911 call released by the Crystal Lake Police Department on Tuesday.
"Woke up this morning and he wasn't ... he wasn't," Andrew Freund Sr. told the dispatcher.
Police have said they're putting special focus on Andrew's home after determining it's unlikely he was abducted or walked away.
The boy's father told the 911 dispatcher he last saw Andrew at bedtime about 9:30 the night before and had looked for him in familiar places that morning.
"We've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park, the local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats. I spoke with the assistant principal over there at the school where the park is and they haven't seen him ... I have no idea where he would be."
The dispatcher asked, "Sir, you put him to bed last night so he was in his pajamas and then when you went to get him for school, he wasn't there and then you looked around for a bit?"
His father responded, "Yes."
"What time was he supposed to be at school?" the dispatcher asked.
"I had a doctor appointment this morning and when I got back from the doctor's appointment and I checked in on him to say good morning and he wasn't there," the father answered.
Asked whether he searched the home, Andrew Freund said, "Closets. The basement. The garage. Everywhere."
Listen:
Police say the boy's mom is no longer cooperating with investigators as they focus in on his house
From CNN's Brad Parks
Crystal Lake Police say JoAnn Cunningham, mother of a missing 5-year-old Illinois boy, “continues to be uncooperative with police.”
Police looking for Andrew "AJ" Freund say they're putting special focus on the boy’s residence after determining it's likely he neither was abducted nor walked away. He was reported missing Thursday morning.
According to a police release, “On Saturday afternoon, Andrew Freund, the boy’s father, did speak with police detectives. Investigators are continuing to review evidence, leads, and tips as they become available. There has been no arrest in this case at this time. “
Cunningham “doesn't know what happened to AJ, and had nothing to do with the disappearance of AJ," her attorney, George Kililis, told CNN affiliate WLS.
