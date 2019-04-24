Crystal Lake Police are charging both of AJ Freund's parents with murder after the two provided information that led police to his body, which was discovered in a remote area of Woodstock, Illinois.

The cause of death is unknown.

The boy's father, Andrew Freund Sr., and his mother, JoAnn Cunningham, are charged with five counts of first-degree murder as well as a variety of other charges, including battery and failure to report a missing child, police said.

Police added that it was forensic evidence from cell phone data that was presented to the parents during interview that led to a break in the case.