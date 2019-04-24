"We have a missing child."

With those words, the father of 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund calmly reported the Illinois boy missing last Thursday morning, according to a 911 call released by the Crystal Lake Police Department on Tuesday.

"Woke up this morning and he wasn't ... he wasn't," Andrew Freund Sr. told the dispatcher.

Police have said they're putting special focus on Andrew's home after determining it's unlikely he was abducted or walked away.

The boy's father told the 911 dispatcher he last saw Andrew at bedtime about 9:30 the night before and had looked for him in familiar places that morning.

"We've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park, the local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats. I spoke with the assistant principal over there at the school where the park is and they haven't seen him ... I have no idea where he would be."

The dispatcher asked, "Sir, you put him to bed last night so he was in his pajamas and then when you went to get him for school, he wasn't there and then you looked around for a bit?"

His father responded, "Yes."

"What time was he supposed to be at school?" the dispatcher asked.

"I had a doctor appointment this morning and when I got back from the doctor's appointment and I checked in on him to say good morning and he wasn't there," the father answered.

Asked whether he searched the home, Andrew Freund said, "Closets. The basement. The garage. Everywhere."

