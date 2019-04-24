Parents charged in death of missing 5-year-old boyBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Police say the boy's mom is no longer cooperating with investigators as they focus in on his house
From CNN's Brad Parks
Crystal Lake Police say JoAnn Cunningham, mother of a missing 5-year-old Illinois boy, “continues to be uncooperative with police.”
Police looking for Andrew "AJ" Freund say they're putting special focus on the boy’s residence after determining it's likely he neither was abducted nor walked away. He was reported missing Thursday morning.
According to a police release, “On Saturday afternoon, Andrew Freund, the boy’s father, did speak with police detectives. Investigators are continuing to review evidence, leads, and tips as they become available. There has been no arrest in this case at this time. “
Cunningham “doesn't know what happened to AJ, and had nothing to do with the disappearance of AJ," her attorney, George Kililis, told CNN affiliate WLS.
Illinois' child welfare agency has "been involved" with the boy's family for years
From CNN's Deanna Hackney and Theresa Waldrop
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has "been involved with the family" since Andrew's birth, department spokesman Jassen Strokosch told CNN.
Andrew "was brought into care with us" soon after he was born, when "neglect was indicated on part of the mom," Strokosch said. From 2013 to 2015, the infant was "in care with someone else," he said.
The department was called in twice in 2018 on allegations of neglect in March and of abuse and neglect in December, Strokosch said. The allegations were determined to be unfounded in both instances, he said.
A younger sibling who had been in the home until this week is now living with another family, Strokosch said.
A 5-year-old boy is missing, and police don't think he walked away or was abducted
From CNN's Deanna Hackney and Theresa Waldrop
Police looking for a 5-year-old Illinois boy reported missing from his home say they're putting special focus on the residence after determining it's likely he neither was abducted nor walked away.
The boy's parents reported Andrew "AJ" Freund missing Thursday morning, telling police they last saw him around 9 p.m. the evening before, at bedtime, according to a release by the Crystal Lake Police Department.
The search has included 15 police agencies, drones, and rescue canine units. Sonar teams that searched Crystal Lake found nothing, and the canine teams "only picked up Andrew's 'scent' within the residence indicating that Andrew had not walked away on foot," the police said.
"(T)here is no indication that would lead police to believe that an abduction had taken place," the department said in the release.
Crystal Lake is a suburb 45 miles northwest of Chicago: