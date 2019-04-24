Police say the boy's mom is no longer cooperating with investigators as they focus in on his house

Crystal Lake Police say JoAnn Cunningham, mother of a missing 5-year-old Illinois boy, “continues to be uncooperative with police.”

Police looking for Andrew "AJ" Freund say they're putting special focus on the boy’s residence after determining it's likely he neither was abducted nor walked away. He was reported missing Thursday morning.

According to a police release, “On Saturday afternoon, Andrew Freund, the boy’s father, did speak with police detectives. Investigators are continuing to review evidence, leads, and tips as they become available. There has been no arrest in this case at this time. “

Cunningham “doesn't know what happened to AJ, and had nothing to do with the disappearance of AJ," her attorney, George Kililis, told CNN affiliate WLS.

