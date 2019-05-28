Amanda Eller said she didn't consume any caffeine, drugs or alcohol before she went out on the hike, after a reporter asked if she took anything that might have altered her mind.

“I get high off of life, and I get high off of people and heart," she said.

Before starting the hike, she had a superfood smoothie and an RXBAR protein bar — but didn't have any coffee or caffeinated tea.

"Everybody can have their little theories," she said of speculation about what led up to her disappearance.