Amanda Eller said she's grateful for her friends, her family and the complete strangers who "kept this story alive" and continued looking for her.

"That sense of pulling together, that sense of community, that sense of like, ohana and family that we talk so much about here and that true aloha," she said.

Ohana is the Hawaiian value of family and community.

"They could have just forgotten about me and said, another missing person, no big deal," she said. "I'm sitting from the standpoint of being in extreme gratitude for everybody caring so much to pull together and take time out of their own life to re-dedicate their focus of their own life towards me, whether they knew me or not."