Rescued hiker describes sleeping in boar dens

Amanda Eller talked about how she spent the night in a wild boar den and frequently followed their tracks as she fought her way through the forest.

"There's boars everywhere through there," she said, "and it's their -- that's their home. I'm in their home. And so I was very respectful of that."

Eller described how she would occasionally see a "nice-looking boar den" that might keep her warm, but she "got a message like, 'don't go in there,'" and so she stayed away. Other times she followed their paths to find new dens.

She added: "This is the Chinese New Year, this is the year of the boar, I'm a boar. So I'm like finding myself sleeping in boar's home. And they were like trailblazing for me."