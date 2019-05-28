Hawaii hiker who survived 17 days in forest speaks
The crew that found Amanda Eller is now looking for another missing man
The search team that found Amanda Eller now shifts its focus to a missing Maui man, according to rescuer Javier Cantellops.
Police and fire personnel were searching the area of Kapilau Ridge Trail for Noah Mina who was last seen on May 20, according to a Maui Police missing person release.
Eller was lost in a Hawaii forest for 17 days before she was rescued by Cantellops, who is one of her friends. Cantellops is now organizing a new search team.
“Maui let’s keep the momentum going the motivation going and the love and support going," Cantellops said in a Facebook post announcing the new search. The team is recruiting experienced hikers and other skilled people who will be “compensated for their time," he said.
A GoFundMe page promoted by Noah’s father, Vincent Mina, has raised nearly $50,000 in 3 days. Vincent posted about his son, who he calls Kekai, saying he left “seeking clarity, and he has turned to nature to find that safe haven” the post was later removed from Facebook.
Vincent and his family have met with rescuer teams to discuss a search plan, which includes helicopters, according to the GoFundMe page.
Kapilau Ridge Trail, also known as the Saint Anthony Cross in Wailuku, is about 18 miles from Makawao Forest Reserve, where Eller was found.
How a hiker survived 17 days in a Hawaiian forest
It had been more than two weeks that she had been lost in a thick Hawaiian forest, and Amanda Eller was at an end.
The 35-year-old doctor of physical therapy was at a place where she could no longer go forward because of the terrain. With a fractured leg and no shoes, she sure wasn't going to go back.
The area she found herself in had little to no food. She stayed there for a day and a half and, as Eller's mother and a friend told reporters Saturday as they detailed the rescued woman's ordeal, she began to resign herself to the dire possibility that she might die there.
She tried to keep her spirits up. She had conquered so much to get to this point. Here's a look at what she did:
- She picked berries and guava to eat when she could find them.
- She drank water only when it was clear enough and looked like it wouldn't make her sicker.
- She took care of a bum knee and nursed sunburn so bad it got infected.
- She walked without her shoes, which had been swept away in a flash flood when she was trying to dry them out.
On the 17th day, a helicopter spotted her: She popped out into a ravine and they landed nearby. She had to wait for them as they cut a path to her, but after 17 days a few more minutes were worth it.
