The crew that found Amanda Eller is now looking for another missing man

The search team that found Amanda Eller now shifts its focus to a missing Maui man, according to rescuer Javier Cantellops.

Police and fire personnel were searching the area of Kapilau Ridge Trail for Noah Mina who was last seen on May 20, according to a Maui Police missing person release.

Eller was lost in a Hawaii forest for 17 days before she was rescued by Cantellops, who is one of her friends. Cantellops is now organizing a new search team.

“Maui let’s keep the momentum going the motivation going and the love and support going," Cantellops said in a Facebook post announcing the new search. The team is recruiting experienced hikers and other skilled people who will be “compensated for their time," he said.

A GoFundMe page promoted by Noah’s father, Vincent Mina, has raised nearly $50,000 in 3 days. Vincent posted about his son, who he calls Kekai, saying he left “seeking clarity, and he has turned to nature to find that safe haven” the post was later removed from Facebook.

Vincent and his family have met with rescuer teams to discuss a search plan, which includes helicopters, according to the GoFundMe page.

Kapilau Ridge Trail, also known as the Saint Anthony Cross in Wailuku, is about 18 miles from Makawao Forest Reserve, where Eller was found.