Multiple dead in Milwaukee Coors complex shooting, mayor says
Former White House chief of staff shares his condolences
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus tweeted his condolences to the victims involved in the incident in Milwaukee this afternoon.
“Very sad news out of Wisconsin and Molson Coors. God Bless the people of Milwaukee. Let’s pray for all of the victims, police, medical personnel and everyone impacted by this tragedy," he tweeted.
Milwaukee police plans to hold a news conference following the shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department will hold a news conference at 7 p.m. ET regarding the Molson Coors complex shooting.
The number of casualties have not been confirmed, the department tweeted.
Police say there is no active threat in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police tweeted that there is no active threat at the Molson Coors complex, but the scene remains active.
"Multiple people" dead including shooter, Milwaukee mayor says
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett spoke to the media just moments ago about the ongoing incident near the Molson Coors complex, confirming that "multiple people" have been killed today.
Barrett said the scene remains active.
"There are multiple people who have died, I believe including the shooter," Barrett said. "There was a horrific shooting that occurred. It is a horrible horrible day for the employees here."
Molson Coors tweets about incident in Milwaukee
Molson Coors Beverage Company tweeted about the ongoing situation in Milwaukee, calling the scene at its facility an “active situation."
Here are the emergency text messages sent to Molson Coors employees
CNN affiliate WITI obtained the emergency text message alerts sent to an employee of Molson Coors during the incident.
Wisconsin Emergency Management is monitoring the situation in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Emergency Management said it is monitoring the situation in Milwaukee, according to spokesperson Andrew Beckett.
Beckett said there has been no request for state resources.
Milwaukee police say the scene is still active
Milwaukee police continue to ask people to stay away from the area of the Molson Coors Complex, saying it is still an active scene.
Police investigate "critical incident" near Molson Coors complex
Milwaukee police said they are investigating a "critical incident" in the area near the 4000 block of W. State Street and are asking the public to stay away from the area.
The ATF tweeted that their Milwaukee field office is responding to the scene of an "active shooter" at the Molson Coors complex.
FBI Milwaukee is supporting police in the "very active scene," spokesman Leonard Peace said. Mayor Tom Barrett is on the scene.
The CEO of Molson Coors is heading back to Milwaukee from a company conference that was taking place in Texas, according to a source familiar with the company.
