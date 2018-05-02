The military plane involved in today’s crash is from Puerto Rico, Georgia Department of Defense spokesperson Desiree Bamba tells CNN.

Five people were onboard the aircraft, and their conditions are unknown, Bamba said. The plane was not associated with Georgia National Guard.

The US Air Force confirmed that WC-130 that crashed in Georgia is from the 156th Airlift Wing in Puerto Rico. The 165th Airlift Wing of the Georgia Air National Guard is responding to the incident.