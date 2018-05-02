Military plane crashes in GeorgiaMeg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
The plane that crashed is from Puerto Rico
From CNN’s Meridith Edwards
The military plane involved in today’s crash is from Puerto Rico, Georgia Department of Defense spokesperson Desiree Bamba tells CNN.
Five people were onboard the aircraft, and their conditions are unknown, Bamba said. The plane was not associated with Georgia National Guard.
The US Air Force confirmed that WC-130 that crashed in Georgia is from the 156th Airlift Wing in Puerto Rico. The 165th Airlift Wing of the Georgia Air National Guard is responding to the incident.
Some flights at the Savannah airport are affected
The Savannah/Hilton Head international airport says some of its flights are impacted by the plane crash:
The military plane went down near — but not at — the airport.
She was at work when the building started shaking, then ran out to take this picture
Mary Hennessy Cogar was at work in Chatham City, Georgia, when she heard the plane crash. She said there were two loud booms.
She took this photo of the smoke rising from the site of the plane crash:
Witness: "The ground shook like a bomb was going off"
CNN's Kaylee Hartung is reporting on the plane that crashed in Savannah, Georgia. Here's what we know so far:
- A US Air National Guard C-130, a type of military cargo plane, crashed in Savannah, Georgia.
- The plane went down close to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (but not on airport property).
- The highway next to where the plane crashed is now shut down.
- A witness who works nearby said "the ground shook like a bomb was going off"
The crash happened near the Savannah/Hilton Head airport
The US Air National Guard C-130 plane that crashed in Savannah went down near — but not at — Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
Gabriel Fitzgerald was at the airport when he captured this photo of smoke rising in the air after a nearby accident.
US Air Force confirms National Guard plane crashed
From CNN’s Ryan Browne
The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday.
This is the scene of the crash
The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association Twitter account shared this photo of the crash:
A military plane has crashed in Savannah, GA
Emergency crews are responding to a military plane crash in Savannah, GA, Candace Carpenter with Savannah Hilton Head International Airport tells CNN.
Carpenter says the crash did not occur at the airport, only saying it happened off site.
Minh Phan shot this video of smoke from a plane crash near the Savannah Airport.
He says he was a few miles away from Savannah Hilton Head International Airport at the Tanger outlet mall in Pooler, Georgia.