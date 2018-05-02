The WC-130 aircraft is used for weather reconnaissance and the standard crew is 5, CNN's Ryan Browne reports.

Here's how its typical mission is described on the US Air Force's website:

The WC-130 Hercules is a high-wing, medium-range aircraft flown by the Air Force Reserve Command for weather reconnaissance missions. The aircraft penetrates tropical disturbances and storms, hurricanes and winter storms to obtain data on movement, size and intensity....The WC-130J carries a minimal crew of five: pilot, co-pilot, navigator, aerial reconnaissance weather officer and weather reconnaissance loadmaster.