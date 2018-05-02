Military plane crashes in GeorgiaMeg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
This is what the crash site looks like
The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association tweeted this photo from the crash site:
The plane crashed near, but not at, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
The plane crashed during a training mission
The Savannah Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing said the plane that crashed in Savannah was carrying five people on a training mission.
Here's the statement:
While performing a training mission, an United States C-130 "Hercules" cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed about 11:30 a.m. today near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport with 5 people on board. The names will be released upon notification of next-of-kin. A board of officers will investigate the accident.
The crashed plane is used for weather reconnaissance
The WC-130 aircraft is used for weather reconnaissance and the standard crew is 5, CNN's Ryan Browne reports.
Here's how its typical mission is described on the US Air Force's website:
The WC-130 Hercules is a high-wing, medium-range aircraft flown by the Air Force Reserve Command for weather reconnaissance missions. The aircraft penetrates tropical disturbances and storms, hurricanes and winter storms to obtain data on movement, size and intensity....The WC-130J carries a minimal crew of five: pilot, co-pilot, navigator, aerial reconnaissance weather officer and weather reconnaissance loadmaster.
The plane that crashed is from Puerto Rico
From CNN’s Meridith Edwards
The military plane involved in today’s crash is from Puerto Rico, Georgia Department of Defense spokesperson Desiree Bamba tells CNN.
Five people were onboard the aircraft, and their conditions are unknown, Bamba said. The plane was not associated with Georgia National Guard.
The US Air Force confirmed that WC-130 that crashed in Georgia is from the 156th Airlift Wing in Puerto Rico. The 165th Airlift Wing of the Georgia Air National Guard is responding to the incident.
Some flights at the Savannah airport are affected
The Savannah/Hilton Head international airport says some of its flights are impacted by the plane crash:
The military plane went down near — but not at — the airport.
She was at work when the building started shaking, then ran out to take this picture
Mary Hennessy Cogar was at work in Chatham City, Georgia, when she heard the plane crash. She said there were two loud booms.
She took this photo of the smoke rising from the site of the plane crash:
Witness: "The ground shook like a bomb was going off"
CNN's Kaylee Hartung is reporting on the plane that crashed in Savannah, Georgia. Here's what we know so far:
- A US Air National Guard C-130, a type of military cargo plane, crashed in Savannah, Georgia.
- The plane went down close to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (but not on airport property).
- The highway next to where the plane crashed is now shut down.
- A witness who works nearby said "the ground shook like a bomb was going off"
This post originally contained footage that was not of the military plane crash in Georgia. It has been removed.
The crash happened near the Savannah/Hilton Head airport
The US Air National Guard C-130 plane that crashed in Savannah went down near — but not at — Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
Gabriel Fitzgerald was at the airport when he captured this photo of smoke rising in the air after a nearby accident.
US Air Force confirms National Guard plane crashed
From CNN’s Ryan Browne
The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday.