Flight cancellations are climbing ahead of a new blast of winter weather that's coming for some of the country's busiest airports.

Airlines have now canceled more than 1,300 Wednesday flights nationwide, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Chicago O'Hare, St. Louis and Detroit top the list of airports with the most canceled flights.

Even more cancellations are on the horizon: Airlines have already canceled more than 1,600 flights on Thursday as the storm targets Texas.

Nearly 80% of all departures have been canceled at Southwest Airlines hub Dallas Love Field. Cancellations are also climbing at American Airlines hub Dallas-Fort Worth.