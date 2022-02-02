Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration and activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard on Tuesday, in advance of the anticipated severe winter storm, according to a news release from Pritzker’s office.
“I’m authorizing a disaster proclamation for Winter Storm Landon, effective immediately, to support local government disaster response and recovery operations wherever necessary. I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way,” Pritzker said.
The Illinois National Guard will help supplement the Illinois State Patrol, who will be deploying teams of troopers to assist stranded motorists across the state. Guard units will initially be deployed to the central part of the state, helping reduce response times and capacity to reach motorists.
The soldiers and airmen will be assigned as winter weather platoons with each platoon consisting of approximately 18 soldiers equipped with six High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles and one Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Wrecker, according to the release.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it will also deploy more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow, treat roads and respond to weather emergencies.