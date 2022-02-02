A timeline of when cities from Dallas to Detroit can expect snow and ice

A long-duration, significant winter storm will bring a combination of heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions to dozens of major cities across much of the Central Plains through the Midwest and into New England.
More than 100 million people in at least 25 different states, stretching from the borders of Mexico to Canada, are covered by winter storm alerts from the National Weather Service.
Here's the latest city-by-city forecast:
Dallas
- Winter storm warning from 6 p.m. CT Wednesday to 6 p.m. CT Thursday
- Ice: up to 0.3 inches
- Snow: 1-3 inches
- Peak: midnight through noon Thursday
St. Louis
- Winter storm warning now until 12 p.m. CT Thursday
- Snow: 8-11 inches
- Sleet 1.5 inches
- Peak: dayside Wednesday and again all Thursday morning
Chicago
- Winter storm warning now until 6 p.m. CT Wednesday
- Snow: 4-8 inches (heavier south and east metro)
- Peak: now through mid-afternoon
Memphis
- Ice storm warning from midnight Wednesday through midnight Thursday
- Ice: Around half an inch
- Peak: Thursday morning through afternoon
Louisville
- Ice storm warning 7 a.m. ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET Friday
- Ice: up to half and inch
- Sleet: Around one inch
- Snow: Around one inch
- Peak: freezing rain during daylight hours on Thursday
Cincinnati
- Winter storm warning from midnight Wednesday to 7 a.m. ET Friday
- Ice: up to half an inch
- Snow/sleet: 1-3 inches
- Peak: freezing rain on Thursday morning, changing to snow by afternoon
South Bend
- Winter storm warning now until 7 p.m. ET Thursday
- Snow: 12-16 inches (locally higher amounts up to 18 inches)
- Peak: all day today, lasting into Thursday morning
Indianapolis
- Winter storm warning now until 1 a.m. ET Friday
- Ice: initial glaze
- Snow: 6-10 inches
- Peak: Wednesday early evening through mid-afternoon Thursday
Detroit
- Winter storm warning now until 10 p.m. ET Thursday
- Snow: 10-14 inches
- Peak: now through early afternoon Thursday