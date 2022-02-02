US
Coronavirus pandemic

Winter storm

Washington's NFL team new name

Massive winter storm threatens to bring snow and ice across US

By Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:00 a.m. ET, February 2, 2022
39 min ago

A timeline of when cities from Dallas to Detroit can expect snow and ice

From CNN's Caitlin Kaiser, Monica Garrett and Brandon Miller

CDOT employees prepare for upcoming snow storm at CDOT maintenance facility in Aurora, Colorado on Monday.
CDOT employees prepare for upcoming snow storm at CDOT maintenance facility in Aurora, Colorado on Monday. (Hyoung Chang/Denver Post/Getty Images)

A long-duration, significant winter storm will bring a combination of heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions to dozens of major cities across much of the Central Plains through the Midwest and into New England.

More than 100 million people in at least 25 different states, stretching from the borders of Mexico to Canada, are covered by winter storm alerts from the National Weather Service.

Here's the latest city-by-city forecast:

 

Dallas

  • Winter storm warning from 6 p.m. CT Wednesday to 6 p.m. CT Thursday
  • Ice: up to 0.3 inches
  • Snow: 1-3 inches
  • Peak: midnight through noon Thursday

 

St. Louis

  • Winter storm warning now until 12 p.m. CT Thursday 
  • Snow: 8-11 inches
  • Sleet 1.5 inches
  • Peak: dayside Wednesday and again all Thursday morning

 

Chicago

  • Winter storm warning now until 6 p.m. CT Wednesday
  • Snow: 4-8 inches (heavier south and east metro)
  • Peak: now through mid-afternoon

 

Memphis

  • Ice storm warning from midnight Wednesday through midnight Thursday
  • Ice: Around half an inch
  • Peak: Thursday morning through afternoon

 

Louisville

  • Ice storm warning 7 a.m. ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET Friday
  • Ice: up to half and inch
  • Sleet: Around one inch
  • Snow: Around one inch
  • Peak: freezing rain during daylight hours on Thursday 

 

Cincinnati

  • Winter storm warning from midnight Wednesday to 7 a.m. ET Friday
  • Ice: up to half an inch
  • Snow/sleet: 1-3 inches
  • Peak: freezing rain on Thursday morning, changing to snow by afternoon

 

South Bend

  • Winter storm warning now until 7 p.m. ET Thursday
  • Snow: 12-16 inches (locally higher amounts up to 18 inches)
  • Peak: all day today, lasting into Thursday morning

 

Indianapolis

  • Winter storm warning now until 1 a.m. ET Friday
  • Ice: initial glaze
  • Snow: 6-10 inches
  • Peak: Wednesday early evening through mid-afternoon Thursday

 

Detroit

  • Winter storm warning now until 10 p.m. ET Thursday
  • Snow: 10-14 inches
  • Peak: now through early afternoon Thursday

 

1 hr 18 min ago

Flight cancellations continue to climb ahead of new winter storm

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Flight cancellations are climbing ahead of a new blast of winter weather that's coming for some of the country's busiest airports. 

Airlines have now canceled more than 1,300 Wednesday flights nationwide, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Chicago O'Hare, St. Louis and Detroit top the list of airports with the most canceled flights. 

Even more cancellations are on the horizon: Airlines have already canceled more than 1,600 flights on Thursday as the storm targets Texas.

Nearly 80% of all departures have been canceled at Southwest Airlines hub Dallas Love Field. Cancellations are also climbing at American Airlines hub Dallas-Fort Worth.

30 min ago

Texas governor outlines how state is preparing for storm, including expanding power generation capacity

From CNN’s Joe Sutton and Jessica Jordan

A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in Dallas, on Tuesday.
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in Dallas, on Tuesday. (LM Otero/AP)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state is feverishly preparing for the approaching winter storm.

"The State of Texas is working around the clock to respond robustly to the substantial winter storm that is expected to impact our state over the coming days," Abbott said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Every state agency is in close communication and coordination to provide resources and valuable information to keep Texans safe during these winter weather conditions. Texans are urged to avoid driving on roads and closely monitor weather conditions and guidance from local and state officials over the coming days as we work together to keep our loved ones safe," he stated.

According to the news release, the governor also addressed how the state is bolstering its generation capacity.

“The Governor addressed power generation capacity ahead of the incoming winter weather and discussed the additional generation the state has brought online to strengthen the resiliency of the electric grid. ERCOT [Electric Reliability Council] forecasts that the electric grid will be reliable and there will be enough power supply to meet demand. The PUC (Public Utility Commission of Texas) has completed a multi-month inspection process of power generators and over 99 percent have winterized their facilities. The generation and transmission system meet and exceed federal winterization standards. The state has also identified critical natural gas infrastructure to ensure these facilities maintain power and operations during the winter weather. The PUC will continue to monitor grid conditions across the state. Additionally, ERCOT will monitor weather conditions and will update electricity demand forecasts as the weather event progresses.”

The Texas Department of Transportation started pre-treating roads on Sunday and will continue to do so in the coming days. In the meantime, Abbott is urging residents to stay off the roads when possible.

The governor also warned residents to avoid bringing generators in their homes because of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Portions of Texas are under a winter weather advisory, winter storm warning, and a winter storm watch, according to the National Weather Service. 

1 hr 14 min ago

Arkansas governor deploys National Guard ahead of winter storm

CNN’s Amy Simonson and Joe Sutton

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has deployed the National Guard in preparation for a winter storm that is predicted to bring a quarter to a half inch of ice to various parts of the state. 

Hutchinson said in a briefing Tuesday that he has directed the prepositioning of national guard teams around the state. Approximately 88 National Guard members will be centrally located at various state trooper locations.

“In addition I’ve signed an executive order that will allocate $250,000 in anticipation of recovery efforts,” Hutchinson said. 

Hutchinson warned residents to be prepared for power outages.

1 hr 20 min ago

Detroit prepares for potential heavy snowfall

From CNN's Abby Bustin 

Detroit mayor, Mike Duggan, activated snow emergency routes Tuesday ordering all vehicles be moved off the city’s 75 snow emergency routes on Detroit’s main roads by no later than midnight.  

The National Weather Service is forecasting potentially this week's storm will bring one the city's largest snowfalls ever; up to 15 inches of snow to Detroit. 

Duggan urged citizens to prepare in an afternoon news conference.  

“It would not surprise me at all, if we’ve got the kind of snowstorm they’re talking about, that if it hits the way they’re predicting that most of us has never seen,” said Duggan during a Snowstorm Preparation Briefing. 

The city of Detroit will have a fleet of fifty trucks that can be used as salt trucks or plows on the streets alternating in twelve-hour shifts starting Wednesday morning.

1 hr 40 min ago

Dallas ISD schools will be closed today and Friday due to winter storm

From CNN’s Ed Lavandera and Joe Sutton

All of Dallas Independent School District schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a winter storm expected to impact the area north Texas. 

“Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4. Schools will not be expected to make up these days. For additional updates, please visit dallasisd.org or the district’s social media channels. Stay warm and safe, and we look forward to reopening schools and offices next week,” the message from the school district said.  

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) a winter storm watch remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for Dallas. 

1 hr 45 min ago

Illinois governor issues disaster declaration and activates national guard ahead of severe winter storm

From CNN's Brad Parks

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration and activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard on Tuesday, in advance of the anticipated severe winter storm, according to a news release from Pritzker’s office.

“I’m authorizing a disaster proclamation for Winter Storm Landon, effective immediately, to support local government disaster response and recovery operations wherever necessary. I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way,” Pritzker said.

The Illinois National Guard will help supplement the Illinois State Patrol, who will be deploying teams of troopers to assist stranded motorists across the state. Guard units will initially be deployed to the central part of the state, helping reduce response times and capacity to reach motorists. 

The soldiers and airmen will be assigned as winter weather platoons with each platoon consisting of approximately 18 soldiers equipped with six High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles and one Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Wrecker, according to the release. 

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it will also deploy more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow, treat roads and respond to weather emergencies.